Coronavirus: Indian residents of UAE charter private jets to reunite with family

na30 JUN charter flight 01 Mudassir Ali is among the UAE residents who have travelled on private jets from India to Dubai to reunite with families and resume work. Groups of residents have pooled in upwards of Dh135,000 for the charter service. Courtesy Mudassir Ali (Courtesy: Mudassir Ali)

Dozens of people who returned to the UAE on private jets after more than three months in India said the expensive flight was worth it to be reunited with their families.

Desperate to see their loved ones again and resume their jobs in the Emirates, Indian citizens dug deep into their savings to pay for charter flights.

Regular passenger services between the two nations have not yet resumed, especially from badly affected cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai.

Mudassir Ali, 40, was one of 13 travellers who paid about Dh10,500 each to travel from Mumbai to Dubai on Saturday.

Quote People had to be willing to trust each other

“I was dying every day knowing my wife and daughter had to manage everything alone,” the Dubai resident, 40, said.

“The pandemic has left everyone in the world in shock, people are losing their life, their jobs. It is a scary time and I just wanted to make it back to my family.”

To return, he first had to convince a group of strangers to chip in for the Dh135,000 needed to charter a plane.

It took about a week, many phone calls and detailed co-ordination before people from different corners of India, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Patna and Mumbai boarded the weekend flight.

Neeti Rodrigues was separated from her family for more than three months after she visited India to be with her terminally ill mother who later passed away from cancer. Courtesy: Rodrigues family

“People had to be willing to trust each other and we divided the work of handling the finance, documentation and passport details,” Mr Ali said.

“Many were interested but many also dropped out. We had to get people to believe that this was genuine and our objective was to get back to the UAE.

“By the time we got on the flight, each one had become a family member. It was overwhelming – I had tears in my eyes because these people trusted me.”

When a private jet is hired, the person who makes the booking must pay the full fare directly to the aviation company. Travellers split the cost between the group.

Zara Syed, Mr Ali’s wife, said managing their daughter, 3, alone was a challenge during the stay-at-home restrictions.

“It’s a lot of money but to have him come back to us and his job was important,” she said. “Until the last minute when everyone got on the plane, we were worried because we were unsure about internal flights in India, travel delays and quarantine rules between states.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi A medical worker waits for the next person to get tested at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for coronavirus in New Delhi, India. Reuters (Reuters)

Passengers on private jets are asked to submit copies of their passports, visas, Emirates ID cards and “fit-to-board” medical certificates.

They must also download the Aarogya Setu and Al Hosn apps launched by the Indian and Emirati governments to help with contact tracing.

Once passengers land, they must confirm they can quarantine in a room with an en suite bathroom, away from others, and that they do not have elderly relatives at home. UAE residents stuck abroad must apply for approval to return by contacting the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Thousands are part of Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram groups that share information about returning to the UAE.

Indian and Emirati authorities suspended international flights in late March. About 90,000 people will arrive in India from the UAE by the end of the month on chartered flights and through a government-led Vande Bharat, or Salute India, Mission. There have been no repatriation services in the opposite direction.

Neeti Rodrigues, 44, arrived in Dubai on a similar charter service on Monday night after paying the Dh10,500 fare. “I had tears when we landed,” said Ms Rodrigues.

“I have told people on both sides not to celebrate until I actually reach home."

Ms Rodrigues, who works in technology, had been stuck in Mumbai since March 19, the day the UAE closed its borders.

She had flown there to visit her terminally ill mother, who died of cancer the next day.

Ms Rodrigues has an 11-year-old daughter with an intellectual disability who was being cared for by her husband and teenage son in Dubai.

Neeti Rodrigues let her relief known only after reaching home and reuniting with her daughter Nicole. Courtesy: Rodrigues family

The flight to Dubai was organised by another family stuck in India. “I could not wait any longer to get back,” she said.

“I knew that the charter ticket cost would be high but I have no choice. It is a heavy price but I didn’t know when the next flight would leave India or whether I could get on the next group.”

Another Dubai resident travelled on a charter flight from New Delhi last week with his wife and child. “I needed to return because there was no end in sight,” the man, 37, said.

He had travelled to India for a family emergency. “I was never prepared for such an extended stay in India. We were very disoriented when we were in India and were equally disoriented to get back here.”

AAn Empire Aviation Group official said the company used 13-seater planes to bring in passengers from India.

“We can operate only when we get approvals from both the UAE and Indian authorities,” she said.

“The passengers must have relevant documents to clear immigration. The regulations for each country are different.”

The Dubai company deals with business and leisure travel on small jets and handles aircraft sales, management, flight planning and ground transport for charter customers. “We are not a seat-sale company. A customer books the whole aircraft.

“All relevant paperwork must be in place or we cannot accept a trip,” the woman said.

Chartering a flight from India typically costs $6,500 to $9,000 (Dh23,874 to Dh33,057) per flying hour, depending on the aircraft type.

Scott Glenn, the group’s sales director, said charter flights had mostly taken people to and from India and GCC countries during the pandemic.

He said the group had run several private jet missions, including emergency medical and repatriation flights.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Race results: 1. Thani Al Qemzi (UAE) Team Abu Dhabi: 46.44 min 2. Peter Morin (FRA) CTIC F1 Shenzhen China Team: +0.91sec 3. Sami Selio (FIN) Mad-Croc Baba Racing Team: +31.43sec

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

Three-day coronation Royal purification The entire coronation ceremony extends over three days from May 4-6, but Saturday is the one to watch. At the time of 10:09am the royal purification ceremony begins. Wearing a white robe, the king will enter a pavilion at the Grand Palace, where he will be doused in sacred water from five rivers and four ponds in Thailand. In the distant past water was collected from specific rivers in India, reflecting the influential blend of Hindu and Buddhist cosmology on the coronation. Hindu Brahmins and the country's most senior Buddhist monks will be present. Coronation practices can be traced back thousands of years to ancient India. The crown Not long after royal purification rites, the king proceeds to the Baisal Daksin Throne Hall where he receives sacred water from eight directions. Symbolically that means he has received legitimacy from all directions of the kingdom. He ascends the Bhadrapitha Throne, where in regal robes he sits under a Nine-Tiered Umbrella of State. Brahmins will hand the monarch the royal regalia, including a wooden sceptre inlaid with gold, a precious stone-encrusted sword believed to have been found in a lake in northern Cambodia, slippers, and a whisk made from yak's hair. The Great Crown of Victory is the centrepiece. Tiered, gold and weighing 7.3 kilograms, it has a diamond from India at the top. Vajiralongkorn will personally place the crown on his own head and then issues his first royal command. The audience On Saturday afternoon, the newly-crowned king is set to grant a "grand audience" to members of the royal family, the privy council, the cabinet and senior officials. Two hours later the king will visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, the most sacred space in Thailand, which on normal days is thronged with tourists. He then symbolically moves into the Royal Residence. The procession The main element of Sunday's ceremonies, streets across Bangkok's historic heart have been blocked off in preparation for this moment. The king will sit on a royal palanquin carried by soldiers dressed in colourful traditional garb. A 21-gun salute will start the procession. Some 200,000 people are expected to line the seven-kilometre route around the city. Meet the people On the last day of the ceremony Rama X will appear on the balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace at 4:30pm "to receive the good wishes of the people". An hour later, diplomats will be given an audience at the Grand Palace. This is the only time during the ceremony that representatives of foreign governments will greet the king.

Scores Oman 109-3 in 18.4 overs (Aqib Ilyas 45 not out, Aamir Kaleem 27) beat UAE 108-9 in 20 overs (Usman 27, Mustafa 24, Fayyaz 3-16, Bilal 3-23)

