Dubai Police take 400 bikes and mopeds from riders who break traffic rules

Dubai Police confiscated more than 400 bicycles and electric mopeds from the Naif area as part of its recent road safety campaign.

Brig Tariq Tahlak, head of Naif Police Station, said the bikes were taken from owners who broke traffic laws and endangered the lives of road users.

He said mopeds that were being used on undesignated areas such as main roads and around markets were confiscated.

“Several mopeds were seized as owners rode against the traffic flow and on pavements,” he said.

“Bicycles that were tied to signboards at intersections were also seized.”

Brig Tahlak said patrols were increased during the safety campaign, and motorists who flouted traffic rules were fined.

Read More Dubai police confiscate more than 9,000 bicycles in ten months

He urged drivers, cyclists, and bike riders to obey traffic rules.

“They need to take all safety precautions such as wearing helmets and reflective jackets,” he said.

Last year, the force confiscated more than 9,886 bicycles from Deira and Bur Dubai areas.

“The aim is to reduce deaths, disabilities and injuries caused by bicycle-related accidents,” said Brig Saif Al Mazrouei, director-general of the Dubai Police traffic department.