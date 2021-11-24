Dubai police confiscate more than 9,000 bicycles in ten months

Police in Dubai have confiscated more than 9,000 bicycles in the last ten months in a safety push.

Brig Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director-general of the Dubai Police traffic department, said cyclists had their bikes seized for breaking traffic laws and endangering the lives of road users.

He said the officers had intensified their traffic patrols in the Deira and Bur Dubai areas, where many people use bicycles, in the past months.

“The aim is to reduce deaths, disabilities and injuries caused by bicycle-related accidents,” he said.

Between January and October this year, officers confiscated 9,886 bicycles of riders who were caught breaking traffic and safety rules.

“Bicycle-related accidents can be fatal, especially when cyclists are recklessly driving or riding against the flow of traffic,” he said.

“Some cyclists break traffic laws and endanger their lives and others’ lives by cycling on pavements in commercial markets and narrow alleys.”

Accidents involving bicycles can be serious, he said.

“Bicycles have minimum protection, so a simple collision could have serious consequences,” Brig Al Mazrouei said.

The senior officer said cyclists must stop at red lights, be careful near busy intersections, and always use crosswalks.

“Cyclists need to wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet and a high visibility vest, always ride in the same direction as other vehicles and never ride against traffic,” he said.

