Dubai Police confiscate 454 bicycles since the start of the year in safety drive

Authorities call on cyclists to wear a helmet, reflective vest and install lights

Dubai Police have urged cyclists to follow traffic rules. Courtesy Dubai Police
Latest: New plans for 16km cycle path along Dubai's Jumeirah Beach

Authorities in Dubai have confiscated 454 bicycles since the start of the year.

Dubai Police on Saturday said the bikes were seized during sweeps of Deira and Bur Dubai, where more than 7,000 breaches of the law were noted.

Many of the offences relate to not cycling in designated lanes and not following rules of the road.

Col Jumaa bin Suwaidan, acting director of general directorate of traffic at Dubai Police, said some cyclists have suffered serious injuries as a result.

Police said 77 cycles were seized in Jumeirah; 32 on Sheikh Zayed Road; 26 in Al Barsha; 22 in Al Satwa; 20 on Umm Suqeim Road; 16 in Al Jafiliya; 14 in Al Karama; eight in Discovery Gardens; eight on Al Khail Road; six on Al Wasl Road; and one each December 2nd and Mohamed bin Zayed roads.

Another 55 bicycles were confiscated in Al Muraqqabat; 35 in Al Qusais; 46 in Al Rashidiya; and 87 in Naif.

Col bin Suwaidan called on cyclists to follow traffic rules and wear a helmet and reflective jacket, install front and rear lights and proper brakes.

He also urged the public to co-operate with the Dubai Traffic Police by reporting reckless cyclists and motorists through the We are all Police" smartphone service.

Dubai has been stepping up efforts to make the emirate a more bike-friendly place while ensuring the rules are followed.

The Dubai Bicycle-friendly City Strategy 2025 includes 18 initiatives to improve the quality of life for residents in the city.

Updated: June 20, 2021 10:26 AM

