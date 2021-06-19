Sheikh Hamdan announces plans for 16km cycle path along Jumeirah Beach in Dubai

It is part of a Dh400 million strategy to make cycling safer in the emirate

A new stretch of bicycle track spanning 16 kilometres along the popular Jumeirah Beach is set to come up in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Saturday posted a video on Twitter unveiling the new track, which will run from the edge of Dubai Canal to Kite Beach, next to the Burj Khalifa.

It is part of an approved Dh400 million strategy to make cycling safer in the emirate.

“I directed the implementation of a new bicycle path on Jumeirah Beach [which measures] 16 km,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

“We have a plan that will add 276km [of tracks], bringing the total length of bicycle paths in Dubai to 739km by 2026.

“We [want to] provide all [transport] alternatives to make our society healthy and maintain a sustainable environment.”

The Dubai Bicycle-Friendly City Strategy 2025 includes 18 initiatives to improve the quality of life for residents in the city.

The main focus of the initiative is to transform public spaces to make them more user-friendly so residents can lead more active lifestyles.

There are currently more than 420km of cycle paths in Dubai and together with the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Municipality, this landscape will expand drastically over the next few years.

It was not announced when the new track will open to the public.

Updated: June 19, 2021 01:35 PM

