Arsenal v Liverpool player ratings: Gyokeres 3, Rice 6; Gakpo 5, Wirtz 7

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points, but were made to work hard for a point during a 0-0 draw against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

On a dismal evening in North London, the Gunners started the brighter of the two sides. Yet despite dominating possession in the first half, the league leaders failed to unlock a resolute Liverpool back line, and had few chances on goal.

Having survived the early pressure, the visitors then came closest to opening the scoring when Conor Bradley hit the bar following a mis-placed clearance from David Raya.

Arne Slot’s side grew into the game in the second half and saw much more of the ball, but again there were few chances. Liverpool looked the more likely to score but were reduced to half-chances and free kicks from the edge of the area.

Arsenal, in response, couldn’t keep possession and had just two half-chances after the break.

This was a game of two halves, and Slot will not only be pleased with a point but also with his side’s tactical dominance after the break. Ultimately, though, it could prove a key point gained in Arsenal’s pursuit of the league title.

Quotes

Mikel Arteta: “These games need some magic moments. The game at Anfield had one but this one tonight didn’t. We lacked quality in the key areas and their high press in the second half made it difficult for us in the second half.

"They showed why they’re champions. But we have come out of a very demanding schedule and we’re in a strong position.”

Dominik Szoboszlai: “We faced an unbelievable team but showed why we were champions last season. This is a step forward for us, and we showed that even against a team at the top that we can compete.

"We have to keep on going and work as hard as we did today. It’s not easy to play here. In the first half we tried to keep the ball as much as we could, and on another day we might have taken one of our chances in the second half, but they defended well.”

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya - 5/10: The Spaniard didn’t have a lot to do, but his main involvement was to mis-clear the ball to Bradley, who almost beat him with a chip from 20 yards.

Jurrien Timber - 6/10: Did well to stifle Cody Gakpo, winning all of his aerial duels and challenges on the floor. Unfortunately, though, his crossing was poor throughout.

William Saliba - 7/10: The Frenchman’s distribution from the back was excellent all game, and he had plenty of time and space on the ball thanks to Liverpool’s lack of presence in the middle. The blot on his copybook was the confusion that led to Raya clearing the ball to Bradley.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10: Like Saliba, he had plenty of time on the ball and was often found in an advanced position until Liverpool went on the front foot in the second half. Made two key blocks to deny Szoboszlai.

Piero Hincapie - 5/10: Was involved when Frimpong twisted his ankle in the first half, and replays showed he may have got away with catching the Dutchman. Was poor going forward. Went off injured later on.

Martin Odegaard - 4/10: Liverpool’s deep defending made it difficult for Odegaard to make much of an impact. He found it difficult to break down Liverpool’s back line, and was poor throughout. The Norwegian was replaced in the second half.

Martin Zubimendi - 5/10: Found it hard to influence the game. His hapless evening was summed up when he got in the way of a cross from Trossard meant for Saka.

Declan Rice - 6/10: A busy performance, as you’d expect, but he didn’t have as much influence as in recent games, and his quality was lacking. He had one or two efforts on goal, but there were too many sideways and backwards passes.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10: The England winger was a menace on the right-hand side in the first half, but went missing in the second. He forced Alisson into the first save of the night but was later substituted after a quiet second period.

Viktor Gyokeres - 3/10: The Swede’s movement was poor, and there were several occasions when he should have been in the area when Arsenal’s wide players put crosses into the box. Had one touch in the second half before being replaced. Anonymous.

Leandro Trossard - 5/10: The Belgian had the first chance of the game, a mis-hit half volley into the ground, before picking up the first yellow card of the game. Soon after, he beat Conor Bradley with ease but couldn’t find anyone with his cross. Was lucky to escape action when he looked to have brought down Wirtz in the second half.

Substitutes

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Hincapie, 57) - 4/10: Looked like a player low in confidence, and struggled to get involved.

Gabriel Martinelli (Trossard, 64) - 5/10: Went over in the area after running onto a pass from Odegaard, but VAR ruled against a penalty.

Gabriel Jesus (Gyokeres, 64) - 6/10: Didn’t see much of the ball but forced Arsenal’s first shot of the second half.

Noni Madueke (Saka, 78) - N/A: His main contribution was a pass that flashed across the face of goal, but there was no one in the area to finish it off.

Eberechi Eze (Odegaard, 78) - N/A: Didn’t have many touches after coming on. There was a general feeling he should have been introduced earlier.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 6/10: The Brazilian didn’t have a major save of note to make in the first half, other than claiming a Rice effort. He wasn’t tested in the second until the closing stages, where he made light work of shots from Jesus and Martinelli.

Conor Bradley - 7/10: Soon after getting given the runaround by Trossard, he almost beat Raya with an audacious chip, but it cannoned off the crossbar. Had a good second half, but was stretchered off late on after a late challenge by Martinelli.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10: Gyokeres had a poor evening, and that was in part due to Konate and Van Dijk marking him so closely. Unfathomably booked during a fracas involving Martinelli.

Virgil van Dijk - 5/10: Had a comfortable evening playing against Gyokeres, but his distribution was uncharacteristically poor.

Milos Kerkez - 7/10: Had a tough opening 20 minutes at the expense of Saka, but he made a decisive block to deny the Arsenal winger shortly before half time. Grew into the game from that point, and offered a solid display.

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, left, in action with Arsenal's Declan Rice. Reuters

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10: Ineffectual in the opening exchanges, but after he had Liverpool’s first effort at goal and grew into the game, winning the most duels and tackles of any Liverpool player in the first half. Kept Rice quiet.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10: A return to form for the Argentine who, after a slow start, took more control of the game as it went on. Looked closer to his imperious best.

Jeremie Frimpong - 7/10: Operated in a more advanced position than usual and helped overload on the right-hand side. He twisted his ankle in the first half after going for the ball with Hincapie, but was able to continue. Looked dangerous on occasions, strong on the ball, but his final pass sometimes lacked quality.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8/10: Worked tirelessly to cover in the middle and to help overload the right-hand side with Frimpong. Had a few efforts from free kicks but couldn’t complete his heroics from the return fixture.

Florian Wirtz - 7/10: Came to life early in the second half when he attempted to dribble past three or four players, and looked to have been brought down by Trossard. The referee waved play on.

Cody Gakpo - 5/10: A poor evening for the Dutchman, who wasn’t a useful outlet in attack. Struggled to make an impact.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez (Bradley, 90) - N/A: Didn’t have much of a chance to make an impact.