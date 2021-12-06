Sharjah Police confiscate hundreds of electric mopeds as riders flout safety rules

Authorities in Sharjah have confiscated 384 electric mopeds since the beginning of the year.

Police said the vehicles were seized from different areas of the emirate after riders flouted safety rules.

“We have noticed an increase in the use of electric [mopeds], a hybrid form between a bicycle and a motorcycle that has been motorised with an integrated electric motor,” said Lt Col Mohammed Al Naqbi, Sharjah Police's director of traffic and patrol.

Lt Col Al Naqbi said riders must follow safety rules and wear protective helmets.

“It's essential they follow all safety rules including wearing helmets because it reduces risks of head injuries,” he said.

Riders must also wear reflective jackets, install front and rear lights and ensure the brakes work properly.

“As these bicycles became popular, the traffic and patrols department carried out a number of awareness activities with the community police department,” he said.

These aim to remind riders of the safety rules and the risks of riding on main roads.

“Efforts to raise awareness will continue to reduce the risks of electric [mopeds] and raise the level of safety on the emirate’s roads,” he said.

Between January and March this year, the force confiscated 1,863 electric scooters, mopeds and motorcycles for offences such as driving unlicensed bikes, riding in undesignated areas, riders not wearing protective gear, and failing to follow safety rules.