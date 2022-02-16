Dubai Police launch e-scooter safety campaign following 'severe accidents'

Dubai Police have reminded e-scooter users of the importance of safety following multiple severe accidents across the emirate.

A safety campaign was launched after incidents in areas including Al Rigga Street, Al Muraqqabat Street and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard.

“Several e-scooter riders were recently involved in severe accidents resulting in various injuries due to negligence and non-compliance with traffic rules,” said Brig Saif Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

“E-scooter riders must comply with the rules and regulations set by the relevant authority, which are aligned with the traffic laws.”

In January, a committee comprising members of the Federal Traffic Council was formed to help ensure the safe use of electric scooters across the UAE.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said last month e-scooters will be policed as strictly as cars in the emirate.

Earlier this week a teenager died in Sharjah when he reportedly lost his balance while riding his e-scooter on the roof of a building.

Brig Al Mazrouei said e-scooter users must wear protective helmets and can only park their vehicles in designated areas, to prevent traffic bottlenecks.

“Riders must ride cautiously and avoid causing traffic risks to other road users,” he said.

“I also urge e-scooter riders to maintain a safe distance between other vehicles and people walking on footpaths as well as refraining from holding or carrying any materials that may affect the balance of the e-scooter.”

What are the rules for riders?

As the popularity of scooters grows in the city, authorities have enforced rules that riders must follow.

These include: