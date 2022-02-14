Sharjah teenager dies after falling from roof on e-scooter

A teenager has died in a scooter accident after he fell off a building on Thursday.

Abdullah Hassan, an 11th-grade pupil at Al Shola Private School in Sharjah, reportedly lost his balance while riding his e-scooter on the roof of a building.

Ibrahim Barakeh, director of Al Shola Schools Group, which runs five schools in Sharjah and Ajman, said Abdullah, 17, from Egypt was with some friends in a building near Expo Centre Sharjah at the time of the accident.

He urged all e-scooter riders, particularly younger ones, to ensure they took all safety precautions.

A Facebook post on the school's page read: “The family of Al Shola Private School extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of deceased pupil Abdullah Hassan Kamel Mahmoud.

“We pray to Almighty God to bless his soul with his vast mercy and to grant his family patience and solace.”

READ MORE UAE police to probe reckless e-scooter use amid concerns over injuries

Hundreds of people left tributes to Abdullah on the Facebook post.

In January, a committee comprising members of the Federal Traffic Council was formed in response to reports of reckless behaviour by some e-scooter riders.

The committee will work closely with various authorities to develop plans to regulate the use of e-scooters across the UAE and ensure they are being used safely.

Dubai expands e-scooter network: in pictures