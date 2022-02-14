Sharjah teenager dies after falling from roof on e-scooter

Hundreds of people pay tribute to the 17-year-old on Facebook

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, June 28, 2020. A man on his e-scooter goes down the Corniche as the sun sets on the Dhow Harbour. Victor Besa / The National Section: Standalone Reporter: none
Salam Al Amir
Feb 14, 2022

A teenager has died in a scooter accident after he fell off a building on Thursday.

Abdullah Hassan, an 11th-grade pupil at Al Shola Private School in Sharjah, reportedly lost his balance while riding his e-scooter on the roof of a building.

Ibrahim Barakeh, director of Al Shola Schools Group, which runs five schools in Sharjah and Ajman, said Abdullah, 17, from Egypt was with some friends in a building near Expo Centre Sharjah at the time of the accident.

He urged all e-scooter riders, particularly younger ones, to ensure they took all safety precautions.

A Facebook post on the school's page read: “The family of Al Shola Private School extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of deceased pupil Abdullah Hassan Kamel Mahmoud.

“We pray to Almighty God to bless his soul with his vast mercy and to grant his family patience and solace.”

Hundreds of people left tributes to Abdullah on the Facebook post.

In January, a committee comprising members of the Federal Traffic Council was formed in response to reports of reckless behaviour by some e-scooter riders.

The committee will work closely with various authorities to develop plans to regulate the use of e-scooters across the UAE and ensure they are being used safely.

Dubai expands e-scooter network: in pictures

Image 1 of 6
Dedicated bicycle and e-scooter paths have been built across Dubai. Authorities stress that e-scooters cannot be used on the roads. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dedicated bicycle and e-scooter paths have been built across Dubai. Authorities stress that e-scooters cannot be used on the roads. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Updated: February 14th 2022, 2:52 PM
SchoolsSharjahTransport
