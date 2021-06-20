Boy critically injured in electric scooter collision with car in Khor Fakkan

An Emirati teenager suffered critical injuries as his electric scooter collided with a car in the Al Zabara area of Khor Fakkan on Saturday.

Col Ali Al Hamoudi of Sharjah Police said the Emirati motorist could not avoid the 13-year old .

“We received the report on Saturday night and sent patrols and the national ambulance ,” he said.

The boy was taken to hospital. Police did not give details of his injuries.

Sharjah Police warned against the careless use of e-scooters and bikes, and urged riders to wear protective gear. The scooters have become very popular in many areas.

The force said nearly 2,000 cycles and scooters have been seized since January.

“A campaign that was launched by Sharjah Police and the municipality and has led to the confiscation of nearly 181 e-scooters from different parts of the emirate,” said Lt Col Mohammed Al Naqbi, director of Sharjah Police traffic department.

Riding in undesignated areas, users failing to wear protective gear and not following safety rules, were the most common offences committed by e-scooter riders, Lt Col Al Naqbi said.

He urged road users to follow safety rules.

In March, UAE hospitals reported a spate of injuries from electric scooter accidents.

Doctors said broken bones, bruises and scrapes from falling off the two-wheelers – some can travel at more than 30 kilometres an hour – were common.

Dr Taimoor Tung, from the Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital in Dubai, said medics had also seen head injuries, given that many riders do not wear helmets.

“They are mostly the results of the rider falling but there have been several cases involving collisions with vehicles," he said.

Dubai's government approved the hire of e-scooters in five areas of the city in October 2020, as part of a year-long trial aimed at establishing their safe use.

Dubai e-scooter trial - in pictures

Users scan a QR code and enter their details on a phone app before using the e-scooter. Antonie Robertson / The National A dedicated riding lane in JLT. Antonie Robertson / The National Commuters leaving the metro station can rent an electric scooter using a mobile app. Antonie Robertson / The National It costs just Dh3 to unlock the scooter and 50 fils a minute thereafter. Antonie Robertson / The National A year-long trial of electric scooters was rolled out across five districts in the city. Antonie Robertson / The National British resident April Kearns says she will make use of the new electric scooters to commute to her office in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Antonie Robertson / The National The e-scooters have been introduced as part of a pilot project by the Roads and Transport Authority in collaboration with Dubai Police. Antonie Robertson / The National Those looking to make use of the scooters have to abide by a number of rules including wearing a helmet. Antonie Robertson / The National Skurtt e-scooters for rent outside Al Sufouh tram station in Knowledge Village. Antonie Robertson / The National Transport officials and police said riders will be stopped and possibly fined if seen outside of the designated zones. Antonie Robertson / The National Riders will have to abide by a number of safety rules when renting the e-scooters. Antonie Robertson / The National Trial areas were chosen based on their population density, private developments, availability of public transport services, integrated infrastructure, and high traffic safety records. Antonie Robertson / The National The electric scooters can reach speeds of up to 20kmph. Antonie Robertson / The National

Citywide, e-scooter rentals had been banned since early 2019, amid concerns over irresponsible use.

The use of privately-owned e-scooters is permitted.

Last year, the authorities limited bicycle and e-scooter use to 12kph on Marina Walk, but riders are commonly seen weaving around pedestrians at much higher speeds.

Rented e-scooters can be legally used in Dubai in Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard; Dubai Internet City; 2nd of December Street, Al Rigga and Jumeirah Lakes Towers, as part of the pilot project.

Riders can be stopped by police if they are found outside of the five trial zones.

Abu Dhabi has allowed their use on the Corniche and Khalifa Street since October 2020, following a successful trial in 2019.