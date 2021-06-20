Boy critically injured in electric scooter collision with car in Khor Fakkan

Sharjah Police repeat warning against careless use of vehicles

An Emirati teenager suffered critical injuries as his electric scooter collided with a car in the Al Zabara area of Khor Fakkan on Saturday.

Col Ali Al Hamoudi of Sharjah Police said the Emirati motorist could not avoid the 13-year old.

“We received the report on Saturday night and sent patrols and the national ambulance,” he said.

The boy was taken to hospital. Police did not give details of his injuries.

Sharjah Police warned against the careless use of e-scooters and bikes, and urged riders to wear protective gear. The scooters have become very popular in many areas.

The force said nearly 2,000 cycles and scooters have been seized since January.

“A campaign that was launched by Sharjah Police and the municipality and has led to the confiscation of nearly 181 e-scooters from different parts of the emirate,” said Lt Col Mohammed Al Naqbi, director of Sharjah Police traffic department.

Riding in undesignated areas, users failing to wear protective gear and not following safety rules, were the most common offences committed by e-scooter riders, Lt Col Al Naqbi said.

He urged road users to follow safety rules.

In March, UAE hospitals reported a spate of injuries from electric scooter accidents.

Doctors said broken bones, bruises and scrapes from falling off the two-wheelers – some can travel at more than 30 kilometres an hour – were common.

Dr Taimoor Tung, from the Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital in Dubai, said medics had also seen head injuries, given that many riders do not wear helmets.

“They are mostly the results of the rider falling but there have been several cases involving collisions with vehicles," he said.

Dubai's government approved the hire of e-scooters in five areas of the city in October 2020, as part of a year-long trial aimed at establishing their safe use.

Citywide, e-scooter rentals had been banned since early 2019, amid concerns over irresponsible use.

The use of privately-owned e-scooters is permitted.

Last year, the authorities limited bicycle and e-scooter use to 12kph on Marina Walk, but riders are commonly seen weaving around pedestrians at much higher speeds.

Rented e-scooters can be legally used in Dubai in Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard; Dubai Internet City; 2nd of December Street, Al Rigga and Jumeirah Lakes Towers, as part of the pilot project.

Riders can be stopped by police if they are found outside of the five trial zones.

Abu Dhabi has allowed their use on the Corniche and Khalifa Street since October 2020, following a successful trial in 2019.

