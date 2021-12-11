Dubai to expand network for electric scooters to 10 areas from early next year

City Walk, Palm Jumeirah and some areas of Al Karama, Al Qusais and Al Mankhool will soon have designated e-scooter tracks

Anam Rizvi
Dec 11, 2021

Residents in 10 areas of Dubai, including City Walk and Palm Jumeirah, will be able to ride e-scooters on designated tracks starting early next year.

In October 2020, authorities began a trial run in five districts as part of wider efforts to slash congestion levels.

The designated e-scooter areas were Downtown Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Internet City, 2nd of December Street, Al Rigga and Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

By the end of September, e-scooter users made about half a million trips.

Now, residents in five more areas of Dubai will be able to use electric scooters on designated tracks.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, announced the start of civil works in preparation for the launch of phase one of the project.

“The initial phase covers Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street (specified track and zone), The Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. It also covered safe roads in Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama communities as well as cycling tracks except for the cycling tracks of Seih Al Salam, Al Qudra, and Meydan,” Mr Al Tayer said.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority plans to expand the e-scooter network to include specific residential areas and 23 new districts.

“The selection of these districts was guided by specific criteria, such as high population density, special development areas, areas served by metro stations and mass transportation, the availability of integrated infrastructure, and areas with a high level of traffic safety," said Mr Al Tayer.

More designated e-scooter tracks will be ready for use in Dubai early next year. Photo: Dubai Media Office

“The trial operation of the e-scooter proved successful as a suitable means for individual commuting over short distances and first and last-mile trips. The customers’ satisfaction rating of the experiment reached 82 per cent."

RTA has called on the public to avoid using electric scooters on tracks that are still under construction in order to avoid accidents. They said infrastructure works for e-scooters in new districts is going according to plan.

Residents have been reminded they can can only ride e-scooters under strict guidelines and on designated tracks.

Riders must comply with the rules and regulations set by RTA.

The e-scooter must be parked at designated places and must not be left in places that can trigger traffic bottlenecks.

Updated: December 11th 2021, 10:55 AM
