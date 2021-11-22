Sharjah Police put the brakes on reckless cyclists and bikers

Sharjah Police have begun a crackdown on cyclists and bikers breaking traffic rules in the emirate.

The force began a three-week campaign on Sunday to detect offenders in the Al Buhaira area.

“We launched it today, in line with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, to stress the importance of all efforts that are made to bring down the number of tragedies happening on roads,” said Lt Col Mohammed bin Haider, Al Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station.

Police will increase their presence and monitor cyclists, bikers and scooter riders who fail to abide by the rules of the road.

“The scheme aims to detect those who flout traffic and safety regulations and by that pose risk to themselves and to other road users,” he said.

With help from Sharjah Municipality, the campaign will target reckless driving, bikes going against the flow of traffic, overloading motorcycles and failing to adhere to general safety rules, including wearing helmets and reflective vests.

Sharjah Police said the campaign, which runs until December 15, comes after numerous motorists said negligent bicycle and motorbike riders were the primary cause of accidents they were involved in.

Traffic patrols have also noticed how some riders disrupt traffic and cause accidents.

“Reckless riders endanger their lives and those of others,” said Lt Col bin Haider, who urged cyclists and riders to follow rules.

During the first quarter of this year, Sharjah Police removed 181 electric scooters, 392 motorcycles and 1,290 bicycles from the streets.