More than 20 young drivers died in road accidents in Sharjah last year, police say

Sharjah Police are urging drivers to obey traffic rules after revealing that 24 young motorists died in road accidents last year.

Nearly 306 accidents have been recorded in the emirate since the beginning of 2021, with 147 caused by drivers aged between 18 and 30.

“It makes 48 per cent of the total number of accidents in Sharjah so far this year,” said Lt Col Mohammed Al Naqbi, director of the traffic and patrol department at Sharjah Police.

Dubai Police also released their accident data from 2019.

Officials said there were 1,360 crashes in 2019, resulting in 132 deaths and 154 serious injuries.

Of these, 875 accidents involved people in the age group 18-35 years, 64 per cent of which were caused by them.

The accidents resulted in the deaths of 77 young drivers while injuring 96 others.

To reduce the number of accidents and deaths, police across the country regularly run traffic safety campaigns.

“There are campaigns that we base around the statistics of traffic accidents, such as 'Our goal is your safety' that was launched earlier this year and reached out to a large audience,” Lt Col Al Naqbi said.

“We post traffic offences detected by police patrols or by radars on social media channels in order to create more awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic laws and saving lives.”

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

