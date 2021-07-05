Dubai Police launch summer safety campaign to reduce road deaths

A three-month safety campaign has been launched by Dubai Police to reduce road fatalities. The National

Police in Dubai launched a summer safety campaign to raise awareness of the deadly consequences of flouting traffic rules.

The three-month campaign running from July 1 to October 1 – called 'Towards a safe summer on the roads' – will use social media to encourage motorists to take extra care behind the wheel.

A senior police officer stressed the need for road users to avoid changing lanes abruptly, stick to speed limits and follow other traffic regulations.

Police said important strides had been made to bolster road safety, but more could still be done.

Maj Gen Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, chairman of the Federal Traffic Council and assistant commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said the number of road deaths had been cut from 30 people in every 100,000 to between three and four in recent years.

Stricter traffic regulations and increased police patrols played a part in cutting fatalities.

But police are now keen to reduce the number of serious accidents during the summer months.

“As for summer time, accidents that happen during these three months contribute to about 25 to 30 per cent of UAE traffic deaths,” he said.

The summer months have traditionally been quieter on the roads – especially prior to the pandemic – due to the school holidays and many residents travelling abroad or returning home to avoid the intense heat.

The fact that fatalities have not declined in these months has prompted police to take action.

Motorists travelling between emirates as well as those travelling out of the country by road would be targeted in the initiative.

Maj Gen Al Zafeen stressed the importance of ensuring vehicles are road-worthy and highlighted the need to maintain tyres.

He said motorists should take into consideration the size of the vehicle they are driving.

“Owners of SUVs should be more careful and avoid speeding on turns as the chances of their cars crashing is higher due to the weight of the car,” said Maj Gen Al Zafeen

Police eager to reduce summer death toll

Statistics released by the force showed 87 people died in traffic accidents between July 1 and October 1 in the past three years.

Thirty died in the three-month period last year, 28 and 29 in the preceding two years.

Sudden swerving was the biggest cause of fatal accidents, followed by a failure to maintain a safe distance with other vehicles.

The largest number of fatal accidents occurred on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

Dubai Police's traffic department revealed 21 people were killed on this route from July 1 to October 1, covering 2018 to 2020.

In the same period, 13 people died on Emirates Road and eight on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Light vehicles were involved in 45.5 per cent of the accidents.

Police said Pakistani drivers caused 40.6 per cent of these crashes, followed by Indian drivers at 18.8 per cent and Emiratis at 16.8 per cent.

The three nationalities make up a large majority of the UAE population and, therefore, would account for the bulk of road users.

The safety campaign is being operated by forces in each emirate in partnership with the Ministry of Interior.

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

THE TWIN BIO Their favourite city: Dubai Their favourite food: Khaleeji Their favourite past-time : walking on the beach Their favorite quote: ‘we rise by lifting others’ by Robert Ingersoll

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

The Bio Hometown: Bogota, Colombia

Favourite place to relax in UAE: the desert around Al Mleiha in Sharjah or the eastern mangroves in Abu Dhabi

The one book everyone should read: 100 Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. It will make your mind fly

Favourite documentary: Chasing Coral by Jeff Orlowski. It's a good reality check about one of the most valued ecosystems for humanity

Baby Driver Director: Edgar Wright Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James Three and a half stars

