Dubai Police launch summer safety campaign to reduce road deaths

Police in Dubai launched a summer safety campaign to raise awareness of the deadly consequences of flouting traffic rules.
The three-month campaign running from July 1 to October 1 – called 'Towards a safe summer on the roads' – will use social media to encourage motorists to take extra care behind the wheel.
A senior police officer stressed the need for road users to avoid changing lanes abruptly, stick to speed limits and follow other traffic regulations.
Police said important strides had been made to bolster road safety, but more could still be done.
Maj Gen Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, chairman of the Federal Traffic Council and assistant commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said the number of road deaths had been cut from 30 people in every 100,000 to between three and four in recent years.
Stricter traffic regulations and increased police patrols played a part in cutting fatalities.
But police are now keen to reduce the number of serious accidents during the summer months.
“As for summer time, accidents that happen during these three months contribute to about 25 to 30 per cent of UAE traffic deaths,” he said.
The summer months have traditionally been quieter on the roads – especially prior to the pandemic – due to the school holidays and many residents travelling abroad or returning home to avoid the intense heat.
The fact that fatalities have not declined in these months has prompted police to take action.
Motorists travelling between emirates as well as those travelling out of the country by road would be targeted in the initiative.
Maj Gen Al Zafeen stressed the importance of ensuring vehicles are road-worthy and highlighted the need to maintain tyres.
He said motorists should take into consideration the size of the vehicle they are driving.
“Owners of SUVs should be more careful and avoid speeding on turns as the chances of their cars crashing is higher due to the weight of the car,” said Maj Gen Al Zafeen
Police eager to reduce summer death toll
Statistics released by the force showed 87 people died in traffic accidents between July 1 and October 1 in the past three years.
Thirty died in the three-month period last year, 28 and 29 in the preceding two years.
Sudden swerving was the biggest cause of fatal accidents, followed by a failure to maintain a safe distance with other vehicles.
The largest number of fatal accidents occurred on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.
Dubai Police's traffic department revealed 21 people were killed on this route from July 1 to October 1, covering 2018 to 2020.
In the same period, 13 people died on Emirates Road and eight on Sheikh Zayed Road.
Light vehicles were involved in 45.5 per cent of the accidents.
Police said Pakistani drivers caused 40.6 per cent of these crashes, followed by Indian drivers at 18.8 per cent and Emiratis at 16.8 per cent.
The three nationalities make up a large majority of the UAE population and, therefore, would account for the bulk of road users.
The safety campaign is being operated by forces in each emirate in partnership with the Ministry of Interior.
