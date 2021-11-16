Sharjah Police announce 50 per cent traffic fine discount

Police in Sharjah have introduced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines, in the lead up to the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The scheme covers offences recorded before Sunday, November 21. The discounts take effect on that day and motorists will have until January 31 to take advantage of the offer.

Black points and vehicle confiscation orders will also be cancelled during the period.

Police said motorists charged with severe offences will not be eligible for the relief.

Drivers can pay financial penalties in person or through smart applications and the Ministry of Interior’s website.

On Sunday, police in Ajman announced traffic fines issued between November 21 and December 31 would be reduced by half.

The country will unite to mark 50 years since the Emirates was formed on December 2.

Employees will receive three days off, which will stretch to four for many, to celebrate the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

The break begins with a public holiday on Wednesday, December 1, to mark Commemoration Day, which honours those who lost their lives while serving their country.

It is immediately followed by a further two days off to celebrate the country’s 50th birthday, on December 2 and December 3.

As December 3 is a Friday, many people may already be off that day. Many employees will have a total of four days off, as December 4 is a Saturday.