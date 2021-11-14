Ajman police announce 50 per cent discount on traffic fines

Police in Ajman have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines to mark the UAE's 50th anniversary.

The scheme, which starts on November 21 and ends on December 31, also cancels black points and vehicle confiscation orders.

Most traffic offences are eligible for the discount.

“The decision, based on directions from Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, means all traffic offences committed in the emirate are eligible for the discount,” said Maj Gen Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ajman Police.

He said motorists who receive the discounts on fines can pay on the Ministry of Interior app or website, Ajman Police app or on other online channels.

“They can also pay them personally at the emirate’s police stations,” he said.