Abu Dhabi launches free shuttle bus to top attractions

Abu Dhabi has launched a free shuttle bus for visitors to travel between the emirate's top hotels and attractions.

The new transport link, which has two routes and 18 stops, is designed for local and international tourists.

Eleven buses will be run by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and connect nine hotels, nine popular leisure spots and two Expo 2020 Dubai bus stops in Abu Dhabi.

The first phase of the scheme connects Yas Island, Jubail Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi city centre and Grand Canal.

Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said they sought to make transport easier for tourists.

“We have world-leading attractions and entertainment here in Abu Dhabi, and while they are on the tourists’ lists of what to do in the city, we want to make sure they are as accessible as possible," Mr Al Shaiba said.

"The service will increase footfall to the attractions and support these entities in their operational activities.”

The brightly-coloured, branded buses are equipped with comfortable seating, air-conditioning, wheelchair accessibility and Wi-Fi access.

Residents and tourists can claim free access to the shuttle bus once they have booked their hotel stay or bought admission tickets for any Abu Dhabi attractions using the Visit Abu Dhabi online booking platform.

Once booked, they will receive a voucher with a QR code that allows them to access the shuttle bus online platform, register their details, find the closest shuttle bus station and track the buses.

