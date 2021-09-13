Ultra-rare Dubai limos could fetch Dh55m - at a stretch

The Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner at the Bentley Emirates Dubai Showroom. All photos by Pawan Singh / The National

A collector of luxury cars is expecting to fetch at least Dh11.5 million for each of his five Bentley limousines that have been put up for sale in Dubai.

The rare and exclusive Mulsanne Grand Limousines by Mulliner have not been used since the unnamed individual bought them from a set of 12 custom made vehicles in 2016.

The cars are on display at the Bentley showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, where the manager is confident they will all be sold by the end of the year.

The Bentleys’ owner bought each car for Dh8.6 million in 2016 and hopes to make a profit of just under Dh3 million on each vehicle.

Quote The owner bought it as an investment as he had the vision they would increase in value over time Joseph Tayar, manager of Bentley showroom in Dubai

“The retail valuation of these cars is Dh11.5 million each and they are masterpieces,” said Joseph Tayar, general manager of the Bentley showroom in Dubai.

“The price reflects how unique and exclusive they are.

“I am expecting they will all be sold by the end of the year as we have had interest from both in the UAE and internationally.”

The Bentleys were custom made to order in 2016 by the owner, who has asked to remain anonymous.

Mr Tayar would only say “they are people with taste and are of high profile”.

He said the cars have zero miles on the clock as they have never been driven.

Most cars immediately lose value as soon as they are driven out of the showroom, but that is not the case with the five limousines — which are officially known as Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner models.

The cars were built by hand in Bentley’s Mulliner division, based in the company’s headquarters in Crewe, England, which specialises in creating in-house bespoke vehicles.

“He bought it as an investment as he had the vision they would increase in value over time,” said Mr Tayar.

If you fancy purchasing one of them you have the choice of five colours — silver frost over Moroccan blue, damson over black crystal, onyx over candy red, rubino red over light gazelle, and black sapphire.

Each car weighs 3 tonnes and is 7 metres long. The interior is designed to accommodate four passengers who sit facing each other, in what Mr Tayar describes as a cabin, while the driver’s section is called the cockpit.

If the passengers want privacy they have the option to change the colour of the glass between them and the driver, from transparent to opaque, and they can then communicate with the driver through an intercom system.

The cabin section also comes with iPad docking and charging stations, bottle coolers with crystal flutes and tumblers, and a drinks cabinet.

Three dials display local time, UK time, and the outside temperature.

The cars come equipped with 6.75-litre twin-turbo V8 engines.

Mr Tayar said the design of the cars was inspired by the aviation industry.

The other seven cars that are part of the set of 12 that was created in 2016 are with private owners across the world, he added.

So who exactly would be in the market for a car like this?

According to Mr Tayar, the buyers are likely to fall into one of two categories.

“We have customers who are looking for a car like this because they want to show their status and wealth and that they have succeeded,” he said.

“Then you have those who are collectors and view the car as a piece of history and want to own something that’s part of a very limited collection.

“People who are looking for this car are not only interested in travelling in style. They want to travel in privacy and comfort as well.”

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

