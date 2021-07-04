Top five luxury used cars in Dubai

In Dubai there has been a surge in sales of luxury used cars since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An increase in stock after many residents returned to their home countries in the early months of the pandemic is one of the main reasons for the increased interest in used vehicles, a leading expert said.

A lack of new models being produced, the result of a global shortage of microchips, was another factor, said Nick Dorney, showroom manager at Alba Cars in Dubai.

“We have seen an increase in people buying used cars since the pandemic began,” Mr Dorney said.

“People who wouldn’t have bought a luxury car before have much more to choose from now because so many [people] left the country last year, which created a surplus of stock.

“There are also those who would only have bought brand new models who are now looking at used ones to save a little bit of money.”

1. Range Rover Evoque

The Range Rover is the most popular luxury used car in Dubai, according to a leading expert. Land Rover

The Evoque tops the list of the most popular luxury cars in Dubai due, in no small part, to its stylish looks and modern vibe, which is also a popular feature on older models.

“It also has surprisingly low maintenance costs,” Mr Dorney said.

Average price: Dh99,000

2. Porsche Cayenne

Car enthusiasts love the Porsche Cayenne for the 'recognisable grumble' of its engine. Rossen Gargolov / Porsche AG

The Porsche name alone makes this a popular choice, according to Mr Dorney.

“The highly popular V8 engine makes a recognisable grumble that’s quite simply music to car enthusiasts' ears,” he said.

“With its ultra-stylish cockpit and high practicality, it’s a tough one to beat.”

Average price: Dh119,000

3. Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wranglers are popular for those looking for dune-bashing experiences. Jeep

Wranglers do not stay in showrooms for long, Mr Dorney said.

“It’s obvious to see why it’s so popular. You just have to take a look at the desert around us to see why,” he said.

“Nothing else comes close when it comes to off-roading and dune-bashing; it really is a one-horse race.”

Average price: Dh79,000

4. Audi Q5

The Audi Q5 is a top choice with families. Audi

Mr Dorney said the Audi SUV is a top choice for families because of its reputation for high safety standards.

“The Q5 is quite possibly the best all-round family car there is,” he said.

“Like all German brands, the standard of safety is super high, plenty of space for passengers and luggage. It ticks most boxes there are to tick.”

Average price: Dh74,000

5. Audi A3

Audi A3 is a popular choice for its all-round performance. Audi AG

“The A3 sells so well because it caters to pretty much everyone, from those looking for a first or second car, as well as families or those looking for luxury,” Mr Dorney said.

“It has a perfect size and its smooth drive makes it hard to find any reason not to buy one.”

Average price: Dh49,000

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Review: Tomb Raider

Dir: Roar Uthaug

Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins

​​​​​​​two stars

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

