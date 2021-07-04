Top five luxury used cars in Dubai

In Dubai there has been a surge in sales of luxury used cars since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
An increase in stock after many residents returned to their home countries in the early months of the pandemic is one of the main reasons for the increased interest in used vehicles, a leading expert said.
A lack of new models being produced, the result of a global shortage of microchips, was another factor, said Nick Dorney, showroom manager at Alba Cars in Dubai.
“We have seen an increase in people buying used cars since the pandemic began,” Mr Dorney said.
“People who wouldn’t have bought a luxury car before have much more to choose from now because so many [people] left the country last year, which created a surplus of stock.
“There are also those who would only have bought brand new models who are now looking at used ones to save a little bit of money.”
1. Range Rover Evoque
The Evoque tops the list of the most popular luxury cars in Dubai due, in no small part, to its stylish looks and modern vibe, which is also a popular feature on older models.
“It also has surprisingly low maintenance costs,” Mr Dorney said.
Average price: Dh99,000
2. Porsche Cayenne
The Porsche name alone makes this a popular choice, according to Mr Dorney.
“The highly popular V8 engine makes a recognisable grumble that’s quite simply music to car enthusiasts' ears,” he said.
“With its ultra-stylish cockpit and high practicality, it’s a tough one to beat.”
Average price: Dh119,000
3. Jeep Wrangler
Wranglers do not stay in showrooms for long, Mr Dorney said.
“It’s obvious to see why it’s so popular. You just have to take a look at the desert around us to see why,” he said.
“Nothing else comes close when it comes to off-roading and dune-bashing; it really is a one-horse race.”
Average price: Dh79,000
4. Audi Q5
Mr Dorney said the Audi SUV is a top choice for families because of its reputation for high safety standards.
“The Q5 is quite possibly the best all-round family car there is,” he said.
“Like all German brands, the standard of safety is super high, plenty of space for passengers and luggage. It ticks most boxes there are to tick.”
Average price: Dh74,000
5. Audi A3
“The A3 sells so well because it caters to pretty much everyone, from those looking for a first or second car, as well as families or those looking for luxury,” Mr Dorney said.
“It has a perfect size and its smooth drive makes it hard to find any reason not to buy one.”
Average price: Dh49,000
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Review: Tomb Raider
Dir: Roar Uthaug
Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Daniel Wu, Walter Goggins
two stars
'Peninsula'
Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra
Director: Yeon Sang-ho
Rating: 2/5
Premier Futsal 2017 Finals
Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side
Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho
Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes
Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs
Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo
Telugu Tigers: Deco
Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado
Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.”
Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”
Cheryl Thompson: Stop the practice of blackface that's as Canadian as hockey
Kareem Shaheen: Alghabra outshines the racists who malign him
Kareem Shaheen: In Canada, I have finally found a home
