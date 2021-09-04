License to thrill: Dubai Police add Aston Martin Vantage to luxury fleet

Dubai Police have added a blockbuster new addition to their luxury roster of supercars - and it is one that is licensed to thrill.

The Aston Martin Vantage will take pride of place in the force's impressive fleet of turbo-charged vehicles, which already includes Ferrari and a Bugatti Veyron, plus several Porsches, Bentleys and McLarens.

The luxury British sports car brand is famed for being James Bond's favourite mode of transport over the decades.

Dubai Police's sleek Vantage boasts a custom '77' number plate - paying homage to the UAE's seven emirates as well as the world renowned super spy's code number of 007 ahead of the release of the latest film, No Time to Die, in the hugely popular franchise.

The Aston Martin Vantage has plenty of substance to go with the style.

“It is an honour to have an Aston Martin join Dubai Police’s fleet of supercars and the Vantage is the perfect model to make such a statement; purity at its finest, a hint of aggression and engineering that pushes it to upwards of 300 kmph," said Ramzi Atat, Head of Marketing and Communications in the Mena region at Aston Martin.

"We are grateful to the team at Dubai Police, and especially Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, for bringing this partnership to life,”

The Vantage, which recently celebrated its 70th anniversary, has become synonymous with cutting-edge styling, pace and power.

The current model boasts a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an impressive acceleration of 0-100 kmph time in 3.5 seconds, and supports a top speed of 314 kmph.

The eye-catching car will be on display for the first time alongside other stunning models in the Dubai Police fleet at Expo 2020 Dubai next month.

Dubai Police's top ten supercars:

