Dubai Police supercars: 10 of the best from Lamborghini Aventador to Tesla Cybertruck

As the V8 Mercedes-Benz SLS rolled off the loading bay and into the streets of Milan, heads turned as onlookers asked why a Dubai Police car had landed in Italy.

The AMG supercar is part of an ever-growing fleet of luxury vehicles used by traffic officers to break down barriers and connect with the public.

The 315kph sports car joined the famous thousand-mile race from Brescia to Rome, known as the Mille Miglia, on June 16 to mark the UAE’s hosting of a similar vintage car Emirates tour in December.

Supercars in the white and green of Dubai Police are often seen at national events such as Dubai Marathon, the UAE cycle tour or other parades and celebrations.

Public engagement is the reason Dubai Police want to expand their garage of luxury cars. Here is a top ten list of the most eye-catching.

Mercedes-AMG GT63 S

Mercedes-Benz SLS-AMG.

When this V8 twin-turbocharged beast thunders into life, it certainly makes its presence known. It can hit 100kph in just 3 seconds thanks to its nine-speed automatic gearbox and AMG-tuned all-wheel-drive system. It will set you back a cool $161,000. (Dh592,000).

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo.

This Italian classic allows traffic police to cruise the streets of Dubai in style, as well as comfort.

The four-door coupé set a record for the most quickly developed car entering vehicle production. Just nine months after designers pencilled their plans, the first GranTurismos were rolling off the production line in northern Italy. As one of just 28,805 vehicles produced, the Dubai Police model is sure to remain a classic.

Toyota 2021 GR Supra

Toyota Supra can hit 100kph in just 4.3 seconds.

Launched this year, the GR Supra is the most recent addition to the Dubai Police fleet. Described by Toyota as delivering a “powerful but pure” driving experience, the car can hit 100kph in just 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 250kph.

At just $43,000 (Dh158,000) this Japanese-made thoroughbred is one of the more affordable police cars.

Bugatti Veyron

The Bugatti Veyron.

Described by some as the jewel in the crown of the Dubai Police stable, this supercar was designed in Germany but made in France.

It has an eye-watering top speed of 407kph, making it the fastest vehicle in the fleet, and it was named car of the decade by BBC driving programme Top Gear.

Bugatti’s Super Sport version of the Veyron is one of the fastest street-legal production cars in the world, with a top speed of 431kph.

This snarling hulk of a sports car is also one of the most valuable at around $2 million (Dh7.3milion).

Mercedes-Benz G 63

Mercedes-Benz G 63.

The “G Wagon” has become a familiar sight on the streets of the emirate and Dubai Police kept up with the trend, launching several of the twin turbo-charged vehicles in 2020.

The 4 litre V8 mean machine looks ready for action, both on and off the road, and despite its $200,000 (Dh735,000) price tag, is one of the most desirable sports utility vehicles on the market.

Aston Martin One-77

Aston Martin One-77

Another design classic, this limited edition model is at the higher end of the Dubai Police budget.

This British-made car - from the brand synonymous with James Bond - is certain to become a modern-day classic as just 77 have been produced.

Aston Martin created a special factory staffed by 27 of the firm’s finest engineers to produce the exclusive One-77. The 7.3 litre V12 supercar will set you back a cool $1.8 million (Dh6.6 million).

Lamborghini Aventador

A Lamborghini Aventador in Dubai Police colours. Dubai Police

Named after a Spanish fighting bull, the Aventador was initially limited to just 4,000 vehicles, with Dubai Police quick to snap up one of the V12 cars and coat it in green and white.

Each of the eight carbon-fibre moulds used to create the sleek bodywork was limited to just 500 units each. A 2021 coupe model sells in Dubai for around Dh1.9 million.

Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Continental GT. Courtesy Dubai Police

Another cruiser in the Dubai Police fleet is the Bentley Continental. The GT has been in production since 2003 and carries a sense of class with it. It was the first Bentley to employ mass production techniques when the company released the factory process to Volkswagen in 1998.

A huge six-litre engine and a top speed of 318kph ensure police can get where they need to be in style, and on time.

BMW i8

The Dubai Police super luxury cars. A quick drive with Dubai Police in their BMW I8, Porche Panamera and Mercedes GWagon Brabus that ended in a photo opertunity at the Dubai Mall Fountain where members of the public had a chance to see the cars and interact with the police.

Another nod to the future is the BMW i8, a plug-in hybrid sports car that has become part of Dubai Police’s growing electric fleet.

It was first released in Germany in 2014, and production of the roadster used in Dubai ceased in 2020.

Top speed is electronically limited to 250kph, although range is restricted with a single electric charge to just 37km leaving it heavily reliant on traditional fuel.

McLaren MP4-12C

Dubai Police take receipt of a McLaren MP4-12C.

The carbon fibre car was the first road vehicle made by the British manufacturer since 1992 and has been at the disposal of Dubai Police since 2013. Not as fast as others in the authority’s garage, but it still packs a punch on the open road with a top speed of around 200kph thanks to its twin-turbo charged V8 engine.

And one more still to come:

Tesla Cybertruck

Dubai Police hinted in 2019 that the newly Tesla Cybertruck could be added to the force’s impressive fleet of patrol vehicles. Courtesy @mostaqbal_ae / Dubai Future Foundation

This all-electric monster will be one of the more unusual vehicles operated by Dubai Police, if the electric pick-up joins its fleet.

As a battery-powered light duty truck the environmentally friendly car has a range of up to 800km on a single charge and is no slouch, with the fastest model hitting 100kph in about 3 seconds.

Tesla developed the truck with an eye on reducing the number of fossil-fuel powered delivery trucks on the road.

Although it is scheduled for production by the end of 2021, Dubai Police tweeted a photo of one of the trucks in its green and white colours to hint it will be added to the fleet of operational vehicles.