Strawberry Moon: last supermoon of the year to light up UAE skies on June 24

The supermoon will be visible with the naked eye

Stargazers in the UAE can catch a glimpse of the Strawberry Moon on Thursday night.

This will be the last supermoon of the year and will be visible with the naked eye.

A supermoon occurs when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit and appears larger than normal.

Native American tribes in the 1930s called it a "Strawberry Moon" because the event coincided with strawberry harvesting season.

Read More

This image of Jupiter was taken by the Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy programme, a long-term project that uses Hubble telescope to capture global maps of the outer planets every year. The Great Red Spot appears in the lower right. OpalTop 7 celestial events in UAE skies this year

Seven of the UAE's best stargazing spots

“The Maine Farmer's Almanac first published ‘Indian’ names for the full moons in the 1930s,” Nasa said.

“According to this almanac, as the full moon in June and the last full moon of spring, the Algonquin tribes called this the Strawberry Moon.

"The name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in the north-eastern United States.”

The Farmers' Almanac is an annual US periodical that has been in publication since 1818.

The first supermoon of the year was in April and appeared 7 per cent bigger and 14 per cent brighter than a regular moon.

The second appeared in May and was the biggest and brightest one of the year.

Other coming astronomical events in the UAE include the Perseid meteor shower in August, the Leonid meteor shower in November and the Geminid meteor shower in December.

Geminid meteor shower in the UAE - in pictures

Published: June 22, 2021 01:40 PM

SHARE

SHARE

UAE in Space
Rashid, the UAE's lunar rover, is only the first project in the country's ambitious plans for Moon exploration. Courtesy, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre 

UAE reveals long-term Moon exploration plan
The International Space Station, pictured with Russia's ISS Progress 77 cargo craft attached to the Pirs docking compartment, orbits into a sunset 430 kilometres above the South Pacific. This long duration photograph also shows Earth's airglow (a faint emission of light in the upper atmosphere) and a starry night sky. Nasa

UAE in talks with international partners to secure second mission to ISS
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'We're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'
The UAE's first man in space, Hazza Al Mansouri, is expected to speak during the plenary session. Reem Mohammed / The National

UAE to take centre stage at global space conference in Russia this week
Kepler-10b is another lava world, which orbits too closely to its star. Daytime temperature on this planet is more than 1,371 degrees Celsius – hotter than the lava on Earth

Exoplanets: 10 terrifying worlds in our galaxy
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read