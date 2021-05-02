Shooting stars and supermoons: top 7 celestial events in UAE skies this year

From supermoons to bright meteor showers, there are plenty of astronomical events to light up the UAE’s skies this year.

A pink supermoon this week and the Quadrantids meteor showers in January already wowed stargazers, but the best is yet to come.

While some parts of the world will experience a solar and lunar eclipse, the Emirates’ skies will also host dazzling celestial events.

The National lists the top seven must-see sky shows of 2021.

May 26: a full Moon supermoon

This supermoon will be the biggest and brightest of the year. It will be at its closest approach to the Earth, meaning it will appear larger than a regular full Moon.

The pink supermoon this week was 7 per cent bigger and 14 per cent brighter, but the coming one will be even more striking.

Stargazers in Australia, parts of the US and western South America will experience a total lunar eclipse of the supermoon.

According to the Dubai Astronomy Group, early Native American tribes knew this full Moon as the Full Flower Moon because it was when spring flowers were in abundance.

June 24: the last supermoon of the year

This will be the last chance to spot a supermoon in 2021. It will be a full Moon and will appear in UAE skies.

It will not seem as big as the one in May, but it will still be bright enough to spot with the naked eye.

A photo taken on April 27, 2021 shows the April's full moon, known as the Pink supermoon, behind the Burj Khalifa. AFP

Native American tribes called this event the ‘Full Strawberry Moon’ because it indicated the time to gather ripened fruit and coincides with the peak of the strawberry harvesting season.

August 2: best time to observe Saturn

During the Saturn opposition, the gas giant will be in a straight line with the Sun and the Earth and will be visible all night long. It will make a close approach to Earth and its face will be fully illuminated.

The Dubai Astronomy Group said this would be the best time to photograph Saturn, its rings and a few of its brightest moons.

The planet is the second largest in the solar system and has 82 moons.

Using telescopes to view the planet will enhance the experience.

August 12-13: Perseids meteor shower

This is one of the best meteor showers in the UAE and is visible annually.

At its peak, the shower produces up to 60 meteors an hour and can appear as fireballs shooting across the skies. The event takes place from July 17 to mid-August but is at its most intense from August 12 to August 13 in the Emirates.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 FYROM ASTRONOMY A meteor streaks through the night sky, past planet Mars (C, left), during the Perseids meteor shower over the lake of Kozjak, Macedonia, in August 2018. Georgi Licovski / EPA (GEORGI LICOVSKI)

The shower is caused by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1862.

It leaves behind a long trail of dust and debris during its 133-year orbit around the sun.

When Earth passes through the comet’s debris each year, it creates the meteor shower.

The debris collides with the atmosphere and disintegrates, causing a colourful show. The comet made its closest fly-by to our planet in 1992; the next one will be in 2126.

It is recommended to watch the meteor shower away from light pollution.

August 19: see Jupiter, largest planet in the solar system

This will the best time to see Jupiter and its four largest moons, which will appear as dots next to the planet.

The event is called Jupiter at opposition takes place when the gas giant is at its closest approach to Earth.

This image of Jupiter was taken by the Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy programme, a long-term project that uses Hubble telescope to capture global maps of the outer planets every year. The Great Red Spot appears in the lower right. Opal

Like the Saturn opposition, it will be in a straight line with Earth and the Sun, with its face fully illuminated.

A telescope will enhance the viewing experience, while a pair of binoculars would help spot the planet’s moons.

November 18: Leonids meteor shower

The Leonids meteor shower is also known to produce fireballs, which makes the event appear brighter in the skies.

Read More Seven of the UAE's best stargazing spots

While these showers are not as visible in the UAE, they still put on a stellar show if the weather is favourable and if they are observed away from light pollution.

They are known to be among the fastest meteors, travelling at speeds of 71 kilometres a second.

December 14: Geminids meteor shower

The Geminids are the best meteor showers of the year in the UAE, with about 120 of them shooting across the skies each hour.

They are the most visible meteors in the Emirates and can be spotted without binoculars or telescopes.

Geminids are leftovers of 3200 Phaethon, which is either an asteroid or extinct comet, according to the US space agency Nasa.

The dust left behind by the space rock burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere, making the "shooting stars" visible to sky gazers.

Geminids meteor shower 2020 in the UAE - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 The Geminids meteor shower lit up UAE's skies last night and early hours of this morning. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

