Abu Dhabi announces free parking for Eid Al Fitr holidays

Abu Dhabi has announced free parking in the emirate for the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Mawaqif parking fees will be waived from Thursday, April 20, until the end of the holiday, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced.

Parking at the Musaffah M-18 lorry parking lot will also be free during the Eid holiday.

The emirate's Darb toll gate system – at Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed, Al Maqta and Mussaffah bridges – will be free of charge during the holiday, starting from Thursday.

The toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holiday, during peak hours – from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm.

The ITC urges drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. Vehicles should be parked in designated areas and drivers should avoid parking in residential parking spaces between 9pm and 8am.

Customer centres across the emirate will be closed during the holiday but people can continue to apply for ITC’s services online using its website, Darbi and Darb websites and apps, and through the Tamm platform.

During the holiday, public bus services in the emirate will operate per the regular schedule, with a provision to increase the number of regional bus trips in accordance with demand.

Additionally, the ITC has co-ordinated with private sector operators to increase the number of intercity bus services to cater for the anticipated increase in the demand for the services.

Abu Dhabi Express and the on-demand bus Abu Dhabi Link services will operate from 6am to 11pm during the holiday.