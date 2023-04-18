Dubai RTA announces free parking for Eid Al Fitr holiday

Dubai RTA has announced free parking for the three days of the Eid Al Fitr holiday, along with some service changes.

The transport authority said parking will be free of charge from Thursday April 20 until Sunday or Monday, depending on the Moon sighting. Parking in multi-level parking facilities, however, will not be free of charge.

The Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on Thursday, April 20 for public and private sector workers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the break would run from Ramadan 29 — equivalent to April 20 — until Shawwal 3.

Shawwal 3 will fall on Sunday, April 23 if Ramadan lasts for 29 days and on Monday, April 24 if the holy month is 30 days.

The RTA's Metro Red and Green Line stations will operate from Thursday to Saturday from 5am to 1am (the following day) and on Sunday from 8am to 1am (the following day).

Dubai Tram will be operating from Thursday to Saturday from 6am to 1am (the following day) and on Sunday from 9am to 1am.

Dubai public buses will operate from 6am to 1am and the timings of the metro feeder bus stations will be synchronised with the timing of the first and last metro journeys.

All Inter-City bus routes will operate per the regular timetable.

For more information visit the RTA website.