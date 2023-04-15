Eid and Friday prayers to be performed separately if Eid Al Fitr falls on April 21

Eid prayer and Friday prayer will be performed separately in the Emirates if Eid Al Fitr falls on Friday, April 21, the UAE Fatwa Council said.

"The issue of performing Friday prayer if Eid Al Fitr falls on Friday is a controversial matter among Muslim scholars," the council said in a statement on news agency Wam.

"However, the council rules that each sermon is to be held separately on its time as per its sunnah."

While taking this fatwa, the council invokes verses from the holy Quran, as well as the sayings and actions of Prophet Muhammad.

It noted that his ruling was approved by the majority of Muslim scholars and leading Islamic schools.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of fasting for Muslims, with a public holiday announced for Thursday, April 20.

The UAE’s moon sighting committee will announce the exact starting date for Eid, but it will be a long weekend for workers across the country.

If the duration of Ramadan is decided at 30 days, workers will enjoy a five-day break until Tuesday, April 25, while if it is 29 days, the Eid holiday will last four days.