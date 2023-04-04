Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on April 21, says Emirates Astronomical Society

The first day of Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, April 21, the Emirates Astronomical Society has said.

“Most likely, Ramadan this year will be for 29 days. Eid Al Fitr and the first of Shawwal will be on Friday April 21,” Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the society's board of directors, told The National.

According to the astronomical calculations, the Eid Al Fitr holiday in the UAE — which is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 — will be from Thursday, April 20, until Sunday, April 23.

The precise start of Eid Al Fitr will be confirmed closer to the time by the Moon-sighting committee.

Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr are decided by the Islamic calendar, which consists of 12 lunar months totalling either 354 or 355 days and because of this it moves up to 10 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar.

Eid Al Fitr marks one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The first day of Eid Al Fitr coincides with the first day of the lunar calendar month of Shawwal.

Celebrations begin with Eid prayers at fajr prayer — also known as the dawn prayer.

The Eid prayer is followed by a sermon and a big part of the ritual is greeting others who have gathered to pray and wishing them an “Eid Mubarak”.

Muslims are advised to follow the tradition of Prophet Mohammed and bathe before Eid prayers, wearing perfume and new clothes. The prayers are seen as a chance to exchange Eid greetings and meet neighbours, family and friends.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated for three days by visiting families and loved ones.

Eid Al Adha in June

For Eid Al Adha, Mr Al Jarwan said the first day of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah will be on Monday, June 19.

“It means that Eid Al Adha will likely be on Wednesday, June 28, and Arafat Day, which is one day before Eid, will be on Tuesday, June 27,” added Al Jarwan.

Eid Al Adha holiday will be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30, according to astronomical calculations.

The UAE Cabinet has confirmed the dates of the Emirates’ holidays for public and private sectors:

UAE Holidays to come in 2023

April 20 to 23: Eid Al Fitr

June 27: Arafat Day

June 28 to 30: Eid Al Adha

July 21: Islamic New Year

September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day