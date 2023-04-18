UAE's Ramadan food drive passes Dh1 billion mark

The UAE's Ramadan food drive has raised more than Dh1 billion to help tackle global hunger.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Tuesday that Dh1.075bn has been donated by more than 180,000 individuals, businesses and institutions during the holy month.

The One Billion Meals Endowment — launched by Sheikh Mohammed on the eve of Ramadan — aims to provide a long-term, sustainable framework to help those in need.

The UAE has called on members of the public to pledge their support for the humanitarian mission.

Significant funds were also raised through charitable number plate auctions held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

One generous bidder paid a world record Dh55m to secure the exclusive number 7 number plate during the Dubai auction, which raised nearly Dh100m for the initiative.

How does the UAE's food drive work?

Instead of the donations being spent directly on food parcels, the money will be placed into endowment funds from which financial returns will be spent on helping to feed the needy.

The aim is to ensure the principal sum grows steadily, allowing vital aid to be delivered for years to come.

"As the holy month is coming to an end our 'One Billion Meals Endowment' campaign has managed to make more than one billion and seventy-five million dirhams, in which more than 180 thousand people participated," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

"We thank and appreciate all those who contributed to this ongoing charity for the people of the Emirates… with its beauty of goodness and values."

Previous campaigns include the 10 Million Meals in Ramadan 2020, followed in 2021 by the 100 Million Meals campaign, which was the largest regional food support campaign, spanning 20 countries in the Arab region, Africa and Asia.

Last year’s One Billion Meals campaign was the largest of its kind regionally, providing meals in 50 countries.