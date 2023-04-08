UAE's One Billion Meals Endowment campaign surpasses Dh500m in first 15 days

The UAE's One Billion Meals Endowment campaign has reached more than Dh500 million in the 15 days since it started.

The Ramadan food drive was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ahead of the holy month.

The campaign has so far received Dh514 million from 87,000 donations from people, institutions and businesses alike.

The funds will help support a long-term, sustainable approach to helping the needy all over the world.

Instead of donations being spent directly on food parcels, the money will be placed into endowment funds from which financial returns will be spent on feeding the needy.

The aim is to ensure the principal sum steadily grows, allowing vital aid to be delivered for years to come.

How can you become part of UAE's One Billion Meals campaign?

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and secretary general of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the support shows the generosity of people in the UAE to support the less well-off.

“The wide response to the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign, recording AED 514 million from 87,000 donators in 15 days, is a testament to the UAE community’s commitment to values of giving and solidarity, which represent an integral part of our culture,” he said.

How to support

The One Billion Meals campaign website has details of several options for donors.

Pledges can be made online, either monthly or through a one-off payment. Donations can be made by SMS message through Etisalat or Du, via the DubaiNow app or through a bank transfer.

For large donations and related inquiries, contact the campaign’s team at 800 9999.

Fundraising drive

Rare vehicle number plates and phone numbers will go under the hammer at a charity auction in Dubai on Saturday to support the charitable programme.

Car enthusiasts are being invited to enter the bidding for premium plates, such as the single-digit P7 and 10 two-digit plates — including AA19, AA22, O71 and X36 in Dubai.

The in-person Most Noble Number event will be held at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach from 9pm on Saturday, with proceeds going to the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign.

It is being organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in partnership with Emirates Auction and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

Telecoms operators Du and Etisalat by e& will auction off several special mobile numbers as part of the campaign.