Rare number plates up for grabs at UAE's One Billion Meals charity auctions

Rare vehicle number plates will go under the hammer at charity auctions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week in aid of the UAE's Ramadan food drive.

Car enthusiasts are being invited to enter the bidding for premium plates such as the single digit P7 and 10 two digit plates — including AA19, AA22, O71 and X36 in Dubai.

The in-person Most Noble Number event is being held at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach from 9pm on Saturday, with proceeds going to the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign.

It is being organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in partnership with Emirates Auction and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

An online auction is being held by Abu Dhabi Police from April 4 to April 10, with 555 licence plates on offer.

Further details are expected to be revealed on how to take part in the digital sale.

The One Billion Meals Endowment was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in line with the generous spirit of the holy month.

Expand Autoplay The Most Noble Numbers charity auction saw the most expensive vehicle plate number, number 2 from code 2, sold for Dh23.3 million. Victor Besa / The National

It is the latest in a series of food drives held during Ramadan in recent years, but is taking a new approach to helping those in need.

Instead of donations being spent directly on food parcels, they will go into endowment funds from which financial returns will be spent on feeding the needy.

The aim is to ensure the principal sum steadily grows, allowing vital aid to be delivered for years to come.

“The One Billion Meals Endowment campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, is the embodiment of the values of humanity and solidarity with those in need around the world,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of executive directors at the RTA.

“RTA is honoured to support this campaign, which has seen a remarkable response from the community and its institutions since day one.

“The Most Noble Number charity auction allows direct support of the campaign which aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged communities. We are confident this auction will see a great response as was the case in the past two years during the One Billion Meals and 100 Million Meals campaigns.”

Online auction in Abu Dhabi

Charity auctions held across the Emirates in recent years — typically offering premium licence plates and exclusive mobile phone numbers — have helped raise crucial funds for a variety of worthy causes in recent years.

A total of Dh111 million ($30.2 million) was raised at an Abu Dhabi auction in April 2022 held in support of the One Billion Meals campaign.

Abu Dhabi's exclusive 2 car number plate sold for Dh23.3 million at the fundraiser.

The auction saw Dubai-based real estate boss Hong Yang, 30, from China, bid Dh1.7m for plate number 999, code 2.

An auction in Dubai for the same campaign came close to breaking a global record when Dh35m was paid for AA8. In total, Dh53m was raised that night.

The One Billion Meals campaign website has details of options for donors.

Money can be pledged online, either monthly or by a one-off donation. Donations can be by SMS message through Etisalat or Du, via the DubaiNow app or through a bank transfer.

For large donations and related enquiries, contact the campaign team on 800 9999.