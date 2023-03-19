Ramadan 2023: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid kick-starts One Billion Meals campaign

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has launched a campaign to donate one billion meals to the poor and hungry around the world.

The drive will start on the first day of Ramadan and run until the target is met.

"Brothers and sisters, pursuant to our annual custom with the beginning of the holy month, we will launch this year, God willing, the One Billion Meals project," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

"One out of every 10 people in the world suffers from hunger. Our human, moral and Islamic duty, especially during the month of fasting, is to help the needy.

"Our goal is to provide hundreds of millions of meals in a sustainable manner for decades to come through this endowment."

First run last year, the One Billion Meals campaign aims to help the vulnerable in 50 countries, supporting efforts to achieve the UN's sustainable development goal to end hunger by 2030.

شخص من كل عشرة في العالم يعاني من الجوع .. وواجبنا الإنساني والأخلاقي والإسلامي وخاصة في شهر الصيام إغاثة الملهوف.. وإطعام الجائع.. والوقف خير دائم بإذن الله .. وقليل دائم خير من كثير منقطع.. وفقنا الله وإياكم لكل خير وحفظ دولتنا من كل شر.. pic.twitter.com/WGaN9MT4lY — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 19, 2023

How to donate

The One Billion Meals campaign website has details of several options for donors.

Money can be pledged online, either monthly or by a one-off donation. You can donate by SMS message through Etisalat or Du, via the DubaiNow app or through a bank transfer.

For large donations and related enquiries, contact the campaign’s team on 800 9999.

Successful campaigns

The series of food campaigns started with the locally-held 10 Million Meals that supported communities hit by Covid-19 across the UAE during Ramadan in 2020.

In 2021, the 100 Million Meals campaign provided food parcels and instant smart vouchers to millions of people across four continents.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the total in 2021 was reached thanks to the generosity of 185,000 donors, including individuals and companies inside and outside the UAE.

Last year's initiative supported the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries. More than 2.5 million meals were distributed across seven Asian countries.

The meals, in the form of food parcels comprising ingredients, were delivered directly to approximately 75,000 people, according to the news agency Wam.

