Dubai special vehicle plate 7 sold for Dh55 million

A unique vehicle plate number P 7 set a new record in the UAE after being sold for Dh55 million ($15 million) at a public auction of distinctive vehicle licence plates and mobile numbers in Dubai.

The charity auction event held at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach on Saturday, was in aid of the UAE’s Ramadan food drive.

A total of Dh97,920,000 was raised for rare licence plates, as well as exclusive mobile phone numbers.

Plates sold included H31, W78, N41, AA19, AA22, X36, Z37, AA80 and more, all of which went for more than Dh91.5m.

The event was jointly organised by Emirates Auction, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, Etisalat and Du.

The number P7 topped the list selling for Dh55m after crucial bidding between several bidders who wanted to break the former record for Abu Dhabi plate number 1 which was auctioned for Dh52.2 million in 2008 for Abu Dhabi businessman Saeed Khouri.

The second highest number was AA22 which sold for Dh8.4m ($2.3m) followed by AA19 for Dh4.9 million ($1.34m).

Ten mobile phone numbers from Du and 11 phone numbers from Etisalat were also on offer.

Etisalat numbers went for more than Dh3.3m with the number 971548888888 on top of the list sold for Dh2.3m.

The 10 special mobile numbers from Du went for Dh3m.

All proceeds from the most noble numbers auction will go to the One Billion Meals campaign which was launched to boost efforts to combat global hunger.

An online auction is being held by Abu Dhabi Police from April 4 to April 10, with 555 licence plates on offer.

The One Billion Meals Endowment was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in line with the generous spirit of Ramadan.

It is the latest in a series of food drives held during Ramadan in recent years, but is taking a new approach to helping those in need.

The One Billion Meals campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to combat global hunger, received a major boost as a charity auction of rare license plates and exclusive mobile phone numbers raised nearly Dh98 million ($26.6 million) in Dubai. Photo: UAE One Billion Meals Campaign / UAE Government Media Office

Instead of donations being spent directly on food parcels, they will go into endowment funds from which financial returns will be spent on feeding the needy.

Charity auctions held across the Emirates in recent years offering premium licence plates and exclusive mobile phone numbers, which helped raise crucial funds for a variety of worthy causes in recent years.

A total of Dh111 million ($30.2 million) was raised at an Abu Dhabi auction in April 2022 held in support of the One Billion Meals campaign.

Abu Dhabi's exclusive 2 car number plate sold for Dh23.3 million at the fund-raiser.

The auction saw Dubai-based real estate boss Hong Yang, 30, from China, bid Dh1.7m for plate number 999, code 2.

An auction in Dubai for the same campaign came close to breaking a global record when Dh35m was paid for AA8. In total, Dh53m was raised that night.