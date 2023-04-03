UAE's One Billion Meals Endowment raises Dh404m in 10 days

The UAE's Ramadan food drive has been hailed as a symbol of the country's generous spirit after it raised more than Dh400 million in its first 10 days.

The One Billion Meals Endowment was launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ahead of the holy month.

The campaign has so far received Dh404 million through 70,000 donations from people, institutions and businesses alike.

The funds will help support a long-term, sustainable approach to helping the needy all over the world.

Instead of donations being spent directly on food parcels, the money will be placed into endowment funds from which financial returns will be spent on feeding the needy.

The aim is to ensure the principal sum steadily grows, allowing vital aid to be delivered for years to come.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and secretary general of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the outpouring of support highlighted the UAE's humanitarian values.

“The remarkable response to One Billion Meals Endowment campaign is a true reflection of the generous and helping UAE community,” said Mr Al Gergawi

“The campaign has raised Dh404 million in only 10 days, contributed by more than 70,000 donators, which supports the objectives of the food aid endowment fund.

“Every year, the UAE showcases its commitment to its humanitarian role, to supporting underprivileged populations around the world, and to the global effort to fight and eradicate hunger.

“To this end, the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign is an extension of the success UAE charity efforts achieved over the past years.”

UAE gives generously once more

Expand Autoplay Cox’s Bazar in south-east Bangladesh is the world’s largest refugee settlement, hosting nearly 1.2 million people. All photos: Government Media Office

Last year, the One Billion Meals campaign set out to offer aid to people in 50 countries.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives foundation said the latest effort was in response to a “growing food gap” exacerbated by the pandemic, global conflicts and climate change.

“The foundation is working on formulating a global vision to bridge the growing food gap, and its aim is to provide a food safety net for less fortunate groups around the world,” the organisation said in a statement.

Sara Al Nuaimi, director at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, previously told The National of the campaign's aim to deliver crucial assistance.

“The point behind this is to have projects that will generate income for many years to come. We hope for indefinite meals,” said Ms Al Nuaimi.

“Returns of the endowment fund will be used to support people in need around the globe, without limitations to certain countries or a specific number of meals.”

The One Billion Meals campaign website has details of several options for donors.

Pledges can be made online, either monthly or through a one-off donation. Donations can be made by SMS message through Etisalat or Du, via the DubaiNow app or through a bank transfer.

For large donations and related inquiries, contact the campaign’s team at 800 9999.

Fundraising drive

Rare vehicle number plates and phone numbers will go under the hammer at charity auctions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this week to support the charitable programme.

Car enthusiasts are being invited to enter the bidding for premium plates such as the single-digit P7 and 10 two-digit plates — including AA19, AA22, O71 and X36 in Dubai.

The in-person Most Noble Number event will be held at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach from 9pm on Saturday, with proceeds going to the One Billion Meals Endowment campaign.

It is being organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in partnership with Emirates Auction and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

Telecoms operators Du and Etisalat by e& will auction off several special mobile numbers as part of the campaign.

An online auction is being held by Abu Dhabi Police from April 4 to April 10, with 555 licence plates on offer.