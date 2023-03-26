One Billion Meals Endowment raises Dh247 million in first week

UAE's Ramadan food campaign One Billion Meals Endowment has raised Dh247 million in its first week.

Launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the drive started on the first day of Ramadan and will run until the target of raising enough for one billion meals is met.

The campaign received donations from 13,220 major contributors, individuals and businesses in both the public and private sectors.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, this year's campaign will take a different approach from previous initiatives rolled out during the holy month.

Instead of donations being spent directly on food parcels, they will go into endowment funds from which financial returns will be spent on feeding those in need.

The aim is to ensure the principal sum steadily grows, allowing vital aid to be delivered for years to come.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said the campaign reflects the vision of Sheikh Mohammed for “sustaining charitable efforts, opening the door for everyone, hoping to make a lasting impact”.

“On the other hand, the remarkable response we see across the UAE community is a reflection of its long-held values of giving and generosity, and a testament to its moral sense of responsibility towards the global efforts to eradicate hunger around the world,” he added.

“The campaign paves the way for a new concept of charitable work that is sustainable and impactful in a way that meets the specific needs of underprivileged populations.

“The food aid endowment fund created under the campaign is a key milestone in UAE’s humanitarian efforts.”

How to support

The One Billion Meals campaign website has details of several options for donors.

Money can be pledged online, either monthly or in a one-off donation. Donations can be by SMS message through Etisalat or Du, via the DubaiNow app, or through a bank transfer.

For large donations and related enquiries, contact the campaign’s team on 800 9999.