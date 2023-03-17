Dubai private schools can choose remote learning during Ramadan Fridays

Private schools in Dubai have been given the choice of offering pupils remote learning on Fridays during Ramadan.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority, which regulates private schools in the emirate, said it will be down to the individual institution to ask parents and decide on what works best.

“In the spirit of togetherness, a directive from UAE and Dubai governments allows remote working for the public sector on Fridays during Ramadan,” the KHDA tweeted on Friday.

“Schools and universities will consult with their communities to see if distance learning on Fridays is a suitable option for them.”

In a series of posts, the regulator answered questions parents and schools might have as follows:

How does the announcement affect early childhood centres?

Early childhood centres may offer distance learning on Fridays during Ramadan, if this is suitable for the parent community.

Do schools have to offer distance learning?

Schools may or may not decide to offer distance learning on Fridays during Ramadan depending on feedback from parent consultations.

Can schools give both distance learning and face-to-face options, or only one?

Schools have the option of offering distance learning only, or parallel with face-to-face learning on Fridays during Ramadan, depending on feedback from parent consultations.

Can staff work from home on Fridays?

Education institutions may decide on the most suitable place of work for all staff on Fridays during Ramadan.

What happens if parents are working and can't be home with their children on Fridays?

Schools are encouraged to offer teaching and learning options suitable for their whole school community.

Earlier this week, authorities announced Ramadan measures for schools, in addition to saying that government departments were only required to have 30 per cent of staff working in person on Fridays during the holy month.

Ramadan working hours have been announced for both the private sector and the public sector.

Working hours for government workers will start at 9am and end at 2.30pm, from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am until noon on Fridays.

The working day for the private sector will be from 9am to 2.30pm between Mondays and Thursdays, and from 9am until noon on Fridays.

Ministries and federal government departments will be allowed to introduce flexible-working or remote-work schedules.

Ramadan is expected to begin in the UAE on March 23, but the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the moonsighting committee.