UAE announces Ramadan 2023 working hours for private sector

Working hours for private sector employers will be reduced by two hours during Ramadan, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Monday.

The ministry said that companies would be able to introduce "flexible or remote working patterns" throughout the holy month.

Contracted hours vary in the private sector, with many members of staff typically working for nine hours each day.

“In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during the days of Ramadan,” the ministry stated.

The UAE confirmed working hours for federal government employees during Ramadan on Friday.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said in a circular that the working day would run from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9am until noon on Fridays.

Ministries and federal departments will be allowed to implement flexible working or remote work schedules, state news agency Wam reported.

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin in the UAE on March 23, but the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the moon-sighting committee.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. It is believed to be the month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from both food and drink during this period.

Ramadan is a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran.

The last 10 days of the holy month are the most special, coinciding with Laylat Al Qadr, commemorating the night the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

The rewards for acts of worship carried out on this night are said to be more than the rewards of 1,000 months of worship.