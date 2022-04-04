Ramadan 2022: Sheikh Mohammed receives Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Tahnoun in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the UAE's National Security Adviser, in Dubai on Monday.

The leaders exchanged Ramadan greetings and talked about the country’s progress.

They also discussed ways to increase the happiness and welfare of the people and further raise the country’s global competitiveness.

They were also joined by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Muslims across the country observed the start of Ramadan on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed marked the beginning of the holy month by launching a major drive to donate one billion meals to people in need around the globe.

Writing on Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said the One Billion Meals campaign, which was announced last month, would deliver vital support to hundreds of millions of people.

“During Ramadan we will be able to feel the suffering of 800 million people going to sleep hungry every day,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We have one billion humane and noble messages to send out from the UAE to the world.”