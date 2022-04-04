Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received warm Ramadan greetings from a delegation of senior officials on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed was joined at the gathering by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The event was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, who is also the president of Dubai Civil Aviation and chairman of Dubai Airports, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum, director general of Dubai Department of Information.

The visiting party ended their fast with Sheikh Mohammed during iftar.

Read More Ramadan 2022: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches One Billion Meals campaign

Muslims across the country observed the start of Ramadan on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed marked the beginning of the holy month by launching a major drive to donate one billion meals to people in need around the globe.

Writing on Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said the One Billion Meals campaign, which was announced last month, would deliver vital support to hundreds of million of people.

“During Ramadan we will be able to feel the suffering of 800 million people going to sleep hungry every day,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We have one billion humane and noble messages to send out from the UAE to the world.”