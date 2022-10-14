Abu Dhabi's Dh10 billion Jubail Island project to be home to thousands of residents

More than half of the Jubail Island development, nestled among Abu Dhabi’s protected mangrove reserve, will be left untouched by the ongoing real estate project, the developer has said.

The Dh10-billion development by Jubail Island Investment Company is the latest addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape located between Saadiyat Island and Yas Island.

Jubail Island will have six residential village estates covering more than 400 hectares and is expected to be home to 10,000 residents within four years.

“More than 60 to 65 per cent of Jubail Island will be left as such as a natural reserve with mangroves, water bodies and salt marshes," Mahmoud Dandashly, chief business officer at JIIC, told The National.

"Jubail Island spreads across an area of 45 million square metres. Out of that, only 15 million square metres is used for real estate development.”

Ain Al Maha village, a waterfront neighbourhood with 240 villas, was announced earlier this year. Built alongside a water channel, with views of the sea and mangroves, the project is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

First model show villas at Jubail Island. Mahmoud Dandashly, Chief Business Officer. Victor Besa / The National

Mr Dandashly said the design was planned to ensure it does not become a construction-heavy project.

“As you can see, with the low density construction, it is already a sustainable project with plenty of open spaces," he said. "So, you feel you are surrounded by nature, and not surrounded with houses.”

More than one million square metres of land is dedicated to parks and green, open spaces, he said.

The residential villages will also have a host of amenities like play areas, athletic courts, cycling and jogging tracks, supermarkets and other retail and office spaces, medical facilities and restaurants.

“We will have a Jubail Club on the beach with F&B outlets in addition to a marina and a yacht club,” said Mr Dandashly.

First model show villas at Jubail Island. Victor Besa / The National

Located in a biodiversity hotspot, the project is also home to Jubail Mangrove Park, the first self-contained nature and leisure destination in the UAE capital.

The reserve is one of the UAE's most important ecological assets protected by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), and constitutes about 75 per cent of the total mangrove forest area in the Emirates.

Mr Dandashly said developers have already planted a total of 430,000 mangrove trees as part of their effort to conserve the ecological reserve.

“In the coming years, the aim is to increase it to 1 million new mangrove trees,” he said.

Mangroves that grow in the water are rich in biodiversity and protect against tidal surges, purify surrounding water and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

First handover by September 2023

Construction is in full swing and Mr Dandashly said the first villas be ready for handover by September 2023.

“The whole of Jubail is going to be around 650 villas, 200 townhouses and around 260 apartments," he said.

Read More Art of Living exhibition in Abu Dhabi to showcase diversity of Middle East design scene

He said Abu Dhabi with its reputation as a safe and sought after destination, has a great demand for well-designed, high-end product that offers privacy, space and luxury.

“Jubail in a way will redefine luxury but with an element of wellness – both physical and spiritual,” he said.

The project is also hosting a 10-day ‘Art of Living’ event featuring installations and artwork of more than 35 international designers and artists incorporated into the design concepts in the show villas.

Open from the October 14 to 23, guests can discover an opportunity to witness the interior and exterior landscape and the sustainable lifestyle the property offers.