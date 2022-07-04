Jubail Island: waterfront community unveiled at Abu Dhabi project

A waterfront neighbourhood has been unveiled at the Dh10 billion ($2.72bn) Jubail Island project in Abu Dhabi, amid growing demand for new units.

Ain Al Maha village, scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, will include 240 villas built alongside a water channel, with views of the sea and mangroves.

The project will also include work to enhance the coasts and natural water channels, turning Ain Al Maha into an island within an island that will have half of the villas facing the waterfront, Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) said on Monday.

“Al Maha village has been carefully designed where we have focused on secluded island living,” said JIIC managing director Mounir Haidar.

“The estuary park and the water channels will become a prominent landmark of the village, while the enhanced shoreline will provide naturalistic beach frontage, giving people the chance to relax, recharge or unwind.”

The project will also feature community centres, with shopping, dining, education and medical amenities.

The wider Jubail Island development, located between Saadiyat Island and Yas Island, will have six residential village estates covering more than 400 hectares and is expected to be home to 10,000 residents within four years.

Building heights at Jubail Island will be strictly controlled, with no villa exceeding 15 metres.

Ninety-five per cent of the infrastructure works at Jubail Island are completed while 40 per cent of the villas are still under construction, JIIC said.

Last month, JIIC awarded a Dh40 million contract to Al Dhafra Pipeline and Contracting Company for a new 66-berth marina in Marfa Al Jubail community.

Handover of the luxury waterfront project with a marina, houses and yacht club is expected by mid-2024, while the district within Marfa Al Jubail is set to be unveiled in October, JIIC said.

A host of other major property projects have been announced in Abu Dhabi this year.

Aldar Properties launched apartments at Grove District on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island last month, while other projects include Reem Hills on Reem Island, Bloom Living, close to Abu Dhabi International Airport, and a second phase of Imkan's Riviera development on the coast between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

