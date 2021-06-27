UAE records 2,122 Covid-19 cases and four deaths

The UAE reported 2,122 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its tally to 626,936.

Another 2,077 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 605,618.

Four patients died after contracting Covid-19, raising the country's death toll to 1,796.

The number of daily fatalities is down from the ten confirmed on Saturday, which was the first time deaths had reached double figures since March 25.

The number of active cases across the Emirates stands at 19,522.

The latest infections were detected as a result of 266,342 additional PCR tests.

The UAE has stepped up testing rates in recent days as part of ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.

Daily testing rates have exceeded 200,000 since May 31 - with a record 293,212 tests conducted on Friday.

More than 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the public since a nationwide inoculation drive was launched in December.