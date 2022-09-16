Coronavirus: UAE reports 441 new cases

The UAE reported 441 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, after an additional 246,392 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,022,066.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the toll remaining at 2,342.

Another 412 people beat the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,001,630.

More than 187.5 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered.

On Wednesday, the head of the World Health Organisation said the end of the Covid-19 pandemic is in sight.

“We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing on Covid-19 and other global health issues.

The number of newly reported Covid cases has dropped to the lowest level since March 2020.

The WHO's latest epidemiological report on Covid-19 shows that the number of reported cases fell 28 per cent to 3.1 million during the week ending September 11, after a 12 per cent drop a week earlier.

However, as the rest of the world gradually lifts restrictions, China continues to lock down parts of the country and conduct mass testing to eradicate coronavirus within its borders.