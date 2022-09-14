Coronavirus: UAE reports 402 new cases

The UAE reported 402 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after an additional 244,532 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,021,191.

No deaths were reported in the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,342.

Another 394 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 1,000,857.

More than 187 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline for several months and on Tuesday 377 infections were reported, the lowest since May 29.

Doctors in the UAE have recommended that children aged six months and above should be vaccinated against influenza as inoculation programmes against the seasonal virus prepare to get under way.

Dr Jamuna Raghuraman, a paediatrician at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, said a number of children were not vaccinated against flu during Covid-19, but must receive a shot now.

Doctors said anyone considering a Covid-19 booster should leave at least 15 days before taking a flu vaccine, and ideally up to a month.