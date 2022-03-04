Dr Farida Al Hosani joins WHO's expert group on influenza preparedness and response

Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokeswoman for the UAE's health sector, has joined the World Health Organisation’s expert group managing the global approach to preparing and responding to influenza pandemics.

Dr Al Hosani, an infectious disease expert, joined the WHO's Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework advisory group for the 2022 to 2024 period, it was announced on Friday. She is the first Emirati female member.

The PIP Framework, created in May 2011, improves the sharing of information related to influenza viruses with human pandemic potential. It also increases access to vaccines and other pandemic-related supplies for developing countries.

The main purpose of the advisory group, which is made up of 18 experts from member states, is to monitor the implementation of the PIP framework and provide evidence-based reporting, assessment and recommendations to the organisation's director general.

Dr Al Hosani said she was honoured to “have the opportunity of contributing my expertise to addressing global pandemics and advancing pandemic preparedness at a global level".

“I am looking forward to working closely with partners and experts from all over the world to support international healthcare efforts and build a healthy future for generations.”

Dr Al Hosani, who is also executive director of infectious disease at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has been the public face of the UAE's response to the Covid-19 pandemic since April 2020.

Matar Al Nuaimi, director general at the centre, described Dr Al Hosani as integral to the country's response to the pandemic.

He said: “Dr Farida Al Hosani has been an active participant across global, WHO level activities, as well as playing an integral role in the UAE’s response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, becoming a pioneering figure and adding to a long list of Emirati females engaged at an international level within their related fields.”

