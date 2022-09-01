UAE reports 481 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 481 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday after an additional 260,132 tests were carried out.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,015,879.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the toll remaining at 2,341.

Another 540 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 994,898.

More than 184 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline and on Wednesday they fell below 500 for the first time in three months.

Authorities announced new Covid-19 safety rules last week for pupils across the UAE starting their new school year on Monday.

While nearly all Covid-19 restrictions have been removed, teachers and pupils are still required to wear masks indoors.

Meanwhile, authorities announced that Abu Dhabi will host a study into the effectiveness of an antibody therapy created by AstraZeneca over the next 15 months.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Sheikh Khalifa Medical City hospital in Abu Dhabi, will conduct a real-world evidence study on Evusheld, which is designed to help prevent patients with poor immune systems from contracting Covid-19.