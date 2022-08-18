Coronavirus: UAE reports 703 new cases

The UAE reported 703 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the overall number of infections to 1,007,742.

The latest cases were identified after 261,318 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

More than 180 million PCR tests have been conducted since the first case was reported in the UAE on January 29, 2020.

One coronavirus-related death was reported, raising the overall toll to 2,341.

Another 673 people beat the virus as total recoveries increased to 986,102.

Daily case tallies have declined steadily over the past month after a sharp increase of infections in June.

Case numbers have remained below the 1,000 mark since August 5.

The authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures, such as isolating after a positive test and wearing masks when required.

On Thursday, a new drive-through Covid-19 testing centre opened at a hospital in Al Ain.

The mobile service will complement existing screening services at Al Wagan Hospital.

The centre has been launched by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, or Seha.

PCR testing at the hospital is available from 8am to 8pm each day, with only drive-through services from 4pm to 8pm.