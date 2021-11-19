Abu Dhabi starts plans to retrofit healthcare facilities with greener technology

The first phase of Abu Dhabi's plans to retrofit healthcare facilities and reduce power and water consumption has begun.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and Abu Dhabi Energy Services (Ades) announced on Friday that key energy-saving technology will be implemented in several facilities to enhance sustainability across the capital.

Quote This type of leadership by example may even encourage other businesses in the area to adopt similar energy-saving measures for their facilities Khaled Al Qubaisi, Ades

The Energy Savings Framework Agreement was signed in September, marking the start of the collaboration between the entities and the commitment to adopting energy-efficient modifications to facilities, beginning with Al Ain's Tawam Hospital and Al Wagan Hospital, as well as Al Dhafra’s Madinat Zayed Hospital, Al Sila Hospital and Ghayathi Hospital.

Tawam hospital in Al Ain will receive energy-efficient modifications to its facilities. Galen Clarke/The National

"As the largest healthcare network in the UAE, we have a responsibility to lead the way in promoting environmental sustainability within our industry," said Tarek Fahey, group chief executive at Seha.

"Through this initiative and our on-going partnership with ADES, we hope to lower our own environmental footprint and increase operational efficiency, while inspiring more local healthcare entities and businesses to take action through adopting similar energy conservation practices.”

Ades is a Super ESCO (Energy Service Company) for Abu Dhabi and is responsible for retrofitting government and commercial buildings to reduce their water and electricity consumption.

Under this agreement, Ades will look at implementing energy-saving solutions in areas such as lighting replacements, absorption coolers, chiller units, building insulation and voltage reduction, among others.

"By making a commitment to environmental protection and supporting the fight against climate change through energy efficiency, healthcare facilities demonstrate an enhanced level of leadership that will earn them an even greater amount of admiration and respect," said Khalid Al Qubaisi, chief executive of Ades.

"This type of leadership by example may even encourage other businesses in the area to adopt similar energy-saving measures for their facilities."

The first phase of the project will spur on more retrofitting projects in the future, Seha said.

The project aims to improve energy and water performance, reduce utility and operation costs, increase durability of building systems, lower environmental footprint and reduce overall maintenance cost for Seha facilities.