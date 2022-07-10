UAE reports 1,592 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 1,592 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, raising its overall tally to 962,937.

Another 1,731 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 943,368.

One coronavirus-related death was reported in the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll now at 2,324.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 199,841 PCR tests.

More than 172 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic, in line with a comprehensive screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

Case numbers have been on the rise in recent weeks, after falling below 200 in early May.

However, daily infection rates have started to fall, having topped 1,800 last Sunday.

Authorities have set out key Covid-19 rules to bolster public safety during the Eid Al Adha holiday.