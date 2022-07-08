Abu Dhabi sets out Eid Al Adha safety measures

Abu Dhabi has set out Covid-19 safety measures to help limit the spread of the virus during Eid Al Adha celebrations.

The capital's Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Health and its Public Health Centre, has approved key protocols on the wearing of face coverings, physical distancing and testing for the religious holiday.

The rules are in line with those announced by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in its televised coronavirus briefing each week.

Eid Al Adha will begin on Saturday, with public and private sector workers on holiday from Friday, July 8 until Monday, July 11.

Work will resume on Tuesday, July 12.

The guidelines cover Eid prayers, animal sacrifices during the festival, social activities and for pilgrims returning from Hajj.

Eid prayers

* Worshippers should wear face masks

* They should avoid gathering and shaking hands after prayers

* Maintain a distance of one metre from others

Social activities

* People should wear masks and ensure physical distance of one metre, especially from people considered vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases

* Limit celebrations and gatherings to family members and close relatives when possible

* It is advisable to take a PCR test 72 hours prior to attending Eid events

* Use digital payment methods instead of exchanging cash in person when giving money for Eid whenever possible

Returning pilgrims

* Activate green status on Al Hosn app ― typically through a negative PCR test ― before leaving the country

* Avoid leaving home and mixing with others in the first week of return from Hajj

* PCR tests are optional on arrival back in the country, but mandatory in the event of Covid-related symptoms.

* Take a PCR test on the fourth day of return to maintain green status on Al Hosn

Sacrifices

* Ensure distributions are stored in sanitised containers before sharing

* Use only approved venues and abattoirs

* Ensure payments are made digitally whenever possible

Public urged to act responsibly

Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema), said at Monday's briefing that it would strictly monitor compliance with regulations in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Dr Al Ameri said the government was aware that some had neglected Covid-19 rules in public places.

The number of daily infections have increased in recent weeks, topping 1,600 each day since June 23. Daily case numbers had dropped below 200 in early May.

