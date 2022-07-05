Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,732 new cases

The UAE reported 1,732 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,769 recoveries on Tuesday.

This pushed the total number of infections to 954,692 and the recovery tally climbed to 935,026.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and the toll remained at 2,319.

There are 17,347 active cases in the country.

The latest cases were identified from 221,968 tests. More than 171 million PCR tests have been carried out since the pandemic began in January 2020.

On Monday, during a special Covid-19 media briefing, people in the UAE were urged to take PCR tests before this weekend's Eid Al Adha celebrations to support the country's fight against Covid-19.

Members of the public should ensure they are tested no more than 72 hours before taking part in gatherings to protect the health of friends and family members, especially the elderly, authorities said.

Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, said it would strictly monitor compliance to regulations in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Emiratis embarking on Hajj must take a Covid-19 test on their return and should isolate for seven days.

On their return, they will be encouraged to take an optional test on arrival followed by a mandatory test on day four, Dr Al Ameri said.

They should quarantine for seven days at home.

This year, Hajj is restricted to those who have not performed it before and are under 65.